Concert to benefit Louisville Care Community

2022 City of Louisville

LOUISVILLE – A benefit Christmas concert for the Louisville Care Community (LCC) will be held Dec. 4 at the Louisville Senior Center, 423 Elm St.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. with Cass County resident Dr. William Schlichtemeier at the piano.

“My mother, Helen Schlichtemeier, was a resident at Louisville Care Community for a time recuperating from an illness,” he said. “The family wanted to give back in thanks for the excellent care she received.”

Schlichtemeier began learning the piano at age 4 and studied with multiple professors for 21 years, all the way through medical school.

“The concert features a number of familiar Christmas melodies with rare and fabulous arrangements from multiple arrangers that are just too good to leave in the piano bench,” he said.

Proceeds will be used directly for resident care and activities at LCC, said Linda Andersen, LCC co-activity director. The concert is free and open to the public with refreshments provided.

