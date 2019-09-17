CONESTOGA – Cougar Pride was front and center this week as Conestoga students, staff and community members celebrated the start of Homecoming activities.
A large crowd attended a Homecoming kickoff celebration Sunday night at Cougar Stadium. They learned the 2019 theme would be “There’s No Place Like Homecoming” and watched students take part in many activities. Many students wore matching yellow t-shirts that Conestoga Booster Club members provided for the week.
Students began the night by participating in a parade on the Cougar Stadium track. Children involved in the Conestoga Youth Cheer Association began the parade, and representatives of the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes followed them. Conestoga FFA members and musicians in the CHS marching band completed the event.
CHS cheer and dance members presented a special performance to the school fight song, and they then showcased their work from that weekend’s youth dance team camp. Dozens of children joined the teenagers on the Cougar Stadium field for the dance routine.
Students then took part in a “Witches of the Wizard of Oz” game in which dance team coach Angie Hogue read instructions in a “Simon Says” format. Students had to leave the field if they did not follow precise instructions. Mattie Haizlip and Morgan McAndrew ended the game as co-winners.
You have free articles remaining.
Eight seniors were selected as Homecoming candidates. This year’s candidates for Homecoming Queen are Jocelyn Deterding, Mattie Haizlip, Bella Hogue and Sydney McPeek. This year’s candidates for Homecoming King are Jacob Dragon, Kobe Gansemer, Dillon Leffler and Owen Snipes.
The Homecoming coronation ceremony will take place after Friday night’s football game. Conestoga will host Tekamah-Herman at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
Friday’s game will include performances from the marching band and dance team at halftime. Marching band musicians will play songs and cheerleaders will perform routines throughout the game.
Students will be participating in class competitions throughout Homecoming Week. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors can earn points for their classes in a variety of ways. These include dressing up in Homecoming themes each day, attending Homecoming games, winning the Best Dressed Contest and posting photos with fall sports participants on social media platforms.
The Homecoming dance will take place Saturday night. Students in grades 9-12 will be able to attend the dance from 8-11 p.m. in the CHS commons.