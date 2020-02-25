Conestoga captures state dance title

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga dance team members have performed many times in a gym that features state championship banners hanging on the wall.
Future groups of Cougars will be able to look at a red banner from 2020 when they gaze at the CHS series of state awards.
Conestoga earned a title for the third straight season this past Friday at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. The Cougars claimed first place in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division during their trip to Grand Island. Conestoga also secured second place in the Class C-1 Pom Division at the event.
CHS head coach Angie Hogue said she was thrilled with the team’s accomplishments. Mattie Haizlip, Ellie Sachs, Mati Steckler, Kelsi Weilage, Bella Hogue, Emory Trofholz, Jameson Yost, Myah Cummings, Morgan McAndrew, Addie Priefert and Kenna Jensen beamed with their state trophies after the contests were finished.
“I can’t even describe how proud I am of this group of girls!” Hogue said. “They come to practice every day ready to learn and work hard. They all work for each other and strive to dance as one. And not only do they work hard together but they also have fun together and I think that’s what makes this group of girls so successful.
“What’s really special about Conestoga and our dance program is that these girls aren’t just involved in dance. They are leaders in our school and excel in multiple sports and activities. I love that Conestoga has so many opportunities for our kids to be involved.”
Conestoga continued its successful run at the state dance championships. The Cougars captured titles in the Class C-1 Pom Division in both 2018 and 2019 and placed second in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division last year.
Hogue said those rose-like accomplishments came with several pressure-laced thorns in both 2019 and 2020.
“After we won pom and hip hop two years ago there has been tremendous pressure to defend their title,” Hogue said. “We quickly learned that it’s a lot less stressful to earn a state championship than it is to defend it.”
Hogue said the Cougars have tried to erase that pressure by focusing on the task at hand. She said Conestoga students have learned that each year is different and there is no need to compare the current squad to past groups of Cougars.
“One thing we always talk about as a team is that just because last year’s team earned a state championship doesn’t mean that we are automatically state champs too,” Hogue said. “Each year is a clean slate to just go out there and be the best version of ourselves and it’s going to take everything we have to make it happen.
“People always ask before state if we know what the competition looks like, and we never know because we only focus on what we can do. It doesn’t matter what anyone else is doing as long as we are working to be our best.”
Conestoga team members began writing the first chapters of their routines for state dance this past fall. They practiced many times before school and worked on both their choreography and conditioning. The Cougars performed at dozens of school and community events before bringing their routine to Grand Island.
State judges evaluated each team on a 100-point scale. They ranked squads based on execution of technical skills, complexity of movements, creativity and effect of the choreography and overall impressions of the routine.
Teams had to use poms in at least 80 percent of their routines in the Pom Division. They also had to have synchronized actions and visual effects.
Schools in the Hip Hop Division had to perform routines that included street-style movements. They could place additional emphasis on items such as floor work, solo jumps, cartwheels and combo jumps.
Conestoga won the Hip Hop Division title with a score of 86.18 points. Syracuse (84.68) earned second place in the 12-school division and Adams Central (83.55) finished third.
The Cougars finished the Pom Division with a score of 88.40 points. Grand Island Central Catholic (90.13) secured the state championship and Kearney Catholic (88.05) placed third in the 15-team competition.
Hogue said team members were grateful for the support they received from Conestoga community members before, during and after their state contests. She said that encouragement has boosted the team’s confidence throughout the year.
“We are really blessed to be a part of a community that values our dance program,” Hogue said. “Cougar Nation is always the loudest and proudest at state and we always have the most fans there, and we appreciate that so much!
“The younger generation really looks up to these girls and it’s so awesome to be able to represent our school and community in a positive manner. We can’t thank our families, friends, school and community enough for all of their support!”
Nebraska State Hip Hop Dance Results
Conestoga 86.18, Syracuse 84.68, Adams Central 83.55, Wayne 83.08, Omaha Roncalli 83.05, Louisville 82.88, Valentine 82.85, Battle Creek 82.38, St. Paul 82.13, Milford 82.10, Logan View 81.33, Pierce 78.20
Nebraska State Pom Dance Results
Grand Island Central Catholic 90.13, Conestoga 88.40, Kearney Catholic 88.05, Boone Central/Newman Grove 84.60, Wahoo 83.98, Adams Central 83.53, Central City 83.30, Lincoln Lutheran 82.43, Syracuse 82.20, Ord 81.90, Cozad 80.95, Ashland-Greenwood 79.03, Chadron 77.63, Minden 76.90, Hershey 76.80