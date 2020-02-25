Conestoga captures state dance title

Conestoga continued its successful run at the state dance championships. The Cougars captured titles in the Class C-1 Pom Division in both 2018 and 2019 and placed second in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division last year.

Hogue said those rose-like accomplishments came with several pressure-laced thorns in both 2019 and 2020.

“After we won pom and hip hop two years ago there has been tremendous pressure to defend their title,” Hogue said. “We quickly learned that it’s a lot less stressful to earn a state championship than it is to defend it.”

Hogue said the Cougars have tried to erase that pressure by focusing on the task at hand. She said Conestoga students have learned that each year is different and there is no need to compare the current squad to past groups of Cougars.

“One thing we always talk about as a team is that just because last year’s team earned a state championship doesn’t mean that we are automatically state champs too,” Hogue said. “Each year is a clean slate to just go out there and be the best version of ourselves and it’s going to take everything we have to make it happen.