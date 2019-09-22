CONESTOGA – Conestoga supporters enjoyed a series of Homecoming activities this weekend at the high school campus.
A large crowd gathered at Cougar Stadium on Friday night for the Homecoming football game against Tekamah-Herman. A brief system of raindrops passed through the area about 45 minutes before the game, but the rest of the night remained dry for players and fans. A rainbow appeared above the CHS campus for several minutes as fans were arriving in the parking lot.
Members of the Conestoga marching band performed several songs before the game on the track, and they then played the national anthem for the audience. The band went to the bleachers after that and performed many songs both at halftime and during the game.
Conestoga cheerleaders took part in several activities throughout the night. They led cheers on the sidelines and joined the dance team for a special halftime performance.
Cheerleaders included Ali Gansemer, Jocelyn Deterding, Sydney McPeek, MacKaylee Madsen, Reagan McPeek, Allison Lewien, Kylie Cooke, Amelia Gocke, Delaney Deterding, Haven Zimmerman, Hannah Lewien and Jennifer Sedlacek.
The CHS dance team performed a halftime routine tailored to the school’s Homecoming theme of “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.” The Cougars incorporated many scenes from “The Wizard of Oz” in the routine.
Dance team members included Addison Priefert, Mati Steckler, Myah Cummings, Bella Hogue, Mattie Haizlip, Jameson Yost, Emory Trofholz, Ellie Sachs, Kelsi Weilage, McKenna Jensen and Morgan McAndrew.
The Homecoming coronation ceremony took place on the field following the game. Eight seniors were members of this year’s Homecoming Court. Queen candidates were Jocelyn Deterding, Mattie Haizlip, Bella Hogue and Sydney McPeek. King candidates were Jacob Dragon, Kobe Gansemer, Dillon Leffler and Owen Snipes.
Haizlip was selected as Homecoming Princess and Gansemer was selected as Homecoming Prince. McPeek was crowned Homecoming Queen and Snipes was crowned Homecoming King. Emily Macrander and Luke Macrander served as crownbearers for the ceremony.
Homecoming wrapped up Saturday night with the Homecoming dance. Students gathered in the high school commons for the event.