Conestoga cheer team earns statewide honors

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga cheerleaders boarded a successful flight Saturday night when they secured one of the top spots in a state contest.
The Cougars soared into winning skies at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island. Conestoga captured third place in the Class C-1 Non-Tumbling Division and posted a seventh-place score in the Class C-1 Game Day Division.
CHS athletes made program history with their bronze medals. It was just the third time the Cougars reached a third-place finish at a state cheer contest. Conestoga finished third in both the Class C-1 Sideline Division and Class C-1/C-2 Game Day Division in 2016.
Conestoga head coach Mae Clausen said the Cougars believed they could return from the Heartland Events Center with positive feelings. They listened to the awards ceremony in one section of the arena Saturday night and burst into beaming smiles when they learned they had collected third place.
“Our girls are very active in athletics and activities and manage to maintain their academics between practices and events,” Clausen said. “We do a team breakdown at the end of each practice. The girls say to each other ‘I dare you to be great’ and then we all say ‘Pursue greatness.’
“Like so many coaches this year, I am proud of these girls for their work ethic, attitude and spirit they brought to events and practices during a difficult year with COVID-19. They pursue greatness in so many things outside of cheer and that is what makes me most proud.
“Our program goals have and will continue to be to support our teams here at Conestoga, but it is nice for us to be recognized for the talent and hard work these girls exhibit by earning third and seventh at state.”
Kylie Cooke, Ali Gansemer, MacKaylee Madsen, Amelia Gocke, Makenzie Jones, Haven Zimmerman, Sophia Ackerman, Delaney Deterding, Jennifer Sedlacek, Allison Lewien, Addison Andersen and Hannah Lewien are members of this year’s squad. Clausen formed the team after tryouts last spring and the Cougars began working on material soon after.
Clausen said the coronavirus pandemic presented many challenges for the squad during the season. In addition to quarantines and schedule changes during the year, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 also impacted the state events.
Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but Nebraska Coaches Association officials extended it to four days to reduce the number of students in the same building at once. Conestoga and other Class C-1 cheer teams competed on Feb. 20.
“We knew this season was going to look quite a bit different with COVID-19 when we had to hold virtual tryouts last spring,” Clausen said. “These girls rose to the occasion from the very beginning.”
Clausen said the team’s nine returning cheerleaders played a key role in helping the program prepare for state. Their leadership and expertise gave the squad a sense of serenity in knowing they were talented enough to do well in Grand Island.
“We knew what categories we wanted to compete in and had most of our cheer material decided early on in the season,” Clausen said. “Due to quarantines, it was hard to have all the girls at every practice. We really had to make use of virtual practices for some girls and many stepped up to learn through recordings of us teaching choreography.
“We were strategic in our practice plans and focused on formations when we all were present. This was definitely not a typical year, but we were confident in our ability to execute our routines because of their dedication to our squad and our goal.
“They all sacrificed things to get to this point in our season and the girls were confident in how we prepared and they simply love to perform. These girls hold each other accountable and trust their teammates, so that really helped their confidence. They ultimately just love to cheer for our Cougars and their spirit was evident Saturday.”
Class C-1 Non-Tumbling Division Results
Auburn 89.00, Lincoln Christian 83.00, Conestoga 81.00, Gothenburg 78.50, Wahoo 77.50, Adams Central 75.00, Cozad 73.50, Sidney 71.00, Homer 67.50, Columbus Scotus 60.50, Chase County 45.00, Hastings St. Cecilia 44.00
Class C-1 Game Day Division Results
Grand Island Central Catholic 92.00, Broken Bow 85.00, Cozad 77.00, Raymond Central 74.00, Columbus Scotus 73.00, Adams Central 72.00, Conestoga 70.50, Gothenburg 70.25, Louisville 68.50, Omaha Concordia 67.00, Lincoln Christian 63.75, Battle Creek 58.50, Ogallala 58.00, Arlington 56.00, St. Paul 51.50