Conestoga cheer team earns statewide honors

“Our program goals have and will continue to be to support our teams here at Conestoga, but it is nice for us to be recognized for the talent and hard work these girls exhibit by earning third and seventh at state.”

Kylie Cooke, Ali Gansemer, MacKaylee Madsen, Amelia Gocke, Makenzie Jones, Haven Zimmerman, Sophia Ackerman, Delaney Deterding, Jennifer Sedlacek, Allison Lewien, Addison Andersen and Hannah Lewien are members of this year’s squad. Clausen formed the team after tryouts last spring and the Cougars began working on material soon after.

Clausen said the coronavirus pandemic presented many challenges for the squad during the season. In addition to quarantines and schedule changes during the year, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 also impacted the state events.

Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but Nebraska Coaches Association officials extended it to four days to reduce the number of students in the same building at once. Conestoga and other Class C-1 cheer teams competed on Feb. 20.

“We knew this season was going to look quite a bit different with COVID-19 when we had to hold virtual tryouts last spring,” Clausen said. “These girls rose to the occasion from the very beginning.”