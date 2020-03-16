Conestoga closes school buildings for two weeks

“Every student and teacher has an e-learning plan so feel free to discuss this with your child.”

The elementary and junior/senior high school buildings and campuses will be closed to everyone for two weeks. All activities, events, practices, open gyms, off-site practices and anything else connected to a school activity will not be permitted. No one will be allowed in any building March 16-21 before school officials begin deep cleaning all facilities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnsen said Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials have informed the district that zero students or staff have been known to test positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday. School officials have remained in contact with health department representatives throughout the past week.

“This is great news for our students and families, as our plan is to proactively respond to preventing and/or slowing down the spread of the disease in our area of the state,” Johnsen said.

Johnsen said the scheduled spring break March 19-23 played a factor in the decision to close schools for two weeks. One part of the deep cleaning protocol is to let buildings remain closed without any people in them for several days to allow viruses to die. Conestoga has ordered personal protective equipment (PPE) for people who will take part in the deep cleaning process the week of March 23.