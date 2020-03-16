Conestoga closes school buildings for two weeks

CONESTOGA – Conestoga Public Schools officials have announced that all buildings and school campuses will be closed to the public for the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
Conestoga Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnsen and Conestoga Junior/Senior High School Principal Rob Geise sent information to parents and guardians on Friday. Johnsen provided additional information Sunday afternoon about the closure.
Students at all buildings will study through electronic learning (e-learning) forums. Johnsen and Geise wrote letters to parents and guardians about the e-learning setup. Students will take e-learning classes March 16-18 before spring break takes place March 19-23. E-learning will resume March 24-27.
“The educational staff have informed the students that it’s important that everyone continues their educational skills and knowledge,” Johnsen said. “Please encourage your kids to maintain a great routine at home as they are expected to keep up on their studies during the next two weeks.”
“Just like when school is in session, students will have assignments to complete and deadlines to meet throughout the e-learning process,” Geise said. “Our goal is that e-learning will not simply be a bunch of busy work items for students to complete. There will be homework, but teachers are expected to provide direct instruction via different technology resources and provide online learning opportunities for the students.
“Every student and teacher has an e-learning plan so feel free to discuss this with your child.”
The elementary and junior/senior high school buildings and campuses will be closed to everyone for two weeks. All activities, events, practices, open gyms, off-site practices and anything else connected to a school activity will not be permitted. No one will be allowed in any building March 16-21 before school officials begin deep cleaning all facilities.
Johnsen said Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials have informed the district that zero students or staff have been known to test positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday. School officials have remained in contact with health department representatives throughout the past week.
“This is great news for our students and families, as our plan is to proactively respond to preventing and/or slowing down the spread of the disease in our area of the state,” Johnsen said.
Johnsen said the scheduled spring break March 19-23 played a factor in the decision to close schools for two weeks. One part of the deep cleaning protocol is to let buildings remain closed without any people in them for several days to allow viruses to die. Conestoga has ordered personal protective equipment (PPE) for people who will take part in the deep cleaning process the week of March 23.
“We also know that we have families traveling for spring break,” Johnsen said. “An additional week will give time to diagnose any potential travelers if they feel sick after they return home.”
Johnsen said Conestoga Board of Education members had agreed to maintain pay for non-certified staff during the closure. This includes employees such as paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, food service workers, school nurses and other classified staff members.
“We met with the classified staff on Friday and let them know that the board is willing to pay for their full wages for their next week of work hours,” Johnsen said. “The board is also looking at plans to offer additional salary compensation for the following week or weeks, if needed.”
Johnsen said school officials are planning to have students return to Conestoga campuses for classes March 31. That date could change depending on daily developments both in Cass County and Nebraska at large. Administrators were on conference calls with state leaders such as Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commission Dr. Matthew Blomstedt throughout the weekend.
“The whole situation is very fluid and is dependent of what we know and hear from the governor and the commissioner, which is on a daily basis,” Johnsen said.
Conestoga is the second public school district in Cass County to close buildings due to the coronavirus. Plattsmouth Community Schools closed all campuses March 9 after a high school student was exposed to the coronavirus at an event in Fremont on Feb. 29. Plattsmouth will remain closed this week.