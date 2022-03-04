Conestoga FFA members capture district awards

BEATRICE – Conestoga FFA students harvested successful outcomes this week with their work in district career development contests.

The Cougars competed in a host of career development events (CDE) at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Hundreds of students from the southeastern portion of the state came to the college campus March 1 for district activities.

Conestoga FFA Advisor Kaitlin Taylor said she was happy with the way the Cougars performed during the day. Five Conestoga teams qualified for the Nebraska FFA State Convention and several Cougars earned individual state spots as well.

CHS students on the agriscience team placed third at districts. Nine Cougars were members of the state-qualifying group. Callie Todd, Chase Crook, Bridget Murdoch, Landan Yard, Ava Weides, Cydney Vincent, Robbi Zech, Louie Caniglia and Mason Serkiz captured bronze medals for their work.

Todd also earned a spot in the top five individual places. She collected a purple ribbon for her fifth-place finish in the individual portion of the agriscience contest.

The meat evaluation team of Evan Svanda, Aaron Watson and Brink Stawniak qualified for state. Svanda guided the group with a third-place effort in the individual portion of the contest. He secured a bronze medal for having one of the top scores of all district competitors.

The floriculture team of Lindee Watson, Kylie McIntire, Abby Njus and Dakota Salmon earned a state berth. Watson led the quartet with a tenth-place award in the individual portion of the contest.

The food science squad of Lindee Watson, McKenzie Jones, Lily Jeys, Sophia Tegels and Dakota Salmon secured a trip to state with a third-place team score. Watson guided the group with a fourth-place individual score. She captured a purple ribbon with her efforts.

The natural resources team of Abby Njus, Callie Todd, Cydney Vincent, Kylie McIntire and Dakota Salmon generated state tickets at the district meet. Njus headlined the team’s day with a sixth-place score in the individual portion of the event. She earned a purple ribbon for her work.

The ag mechanics and technology team of Evan Svanda, Brink Stawniak, Chase McIntire and Landan Yard finished sixth in district standings. Svanda qualified for state on an individual basis with a gold-medal performance. He posted the top individual score of all students in the district category.

The welding group of Evan Svanda, Malakai Jones, Brink Stawniak and Chase McIntire finished ninth in the district event.

Conestoga state qualifiers will travel to Lincoln for the Nebraska FFA State Convention. Action will take place April 6-8. Thousands of FFA members from across Nebraska will attend the state convention. Many activities are scheduled to take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Conestoga District FFA Results

Agriscience Team: Callie Todd, Cydney Vincent, Ava Weides, Robbi Zech, Chase Crook, Bridget Murdoch, Landan Yard, Louie Caniglia, Mason Serkiz (state qualifiers)

Agriscience Individual: Callie Todd (5th place, purple ribbon), Chase Crook (blue ribbon), Bridget Murdoch (blue ribbon), Landan Yard (blue ribbon), Ava Weides (blue ribbon), Cydney Vincent (red ribbon), Robbi Zech (red ribbon), Louie Caniglia (red ribbon), Mason Serkiz (white ribbon)

Ag Mechanics and Technology Team: Evan Svanda, Brink Stawniak, Chase McIntire, Landan Yard (6th place)

Ag Mechanics and Technology Individual: Evan Svanda (1st place, gold medal), Brink Stawniak (12th place, blue ribbon), Chase McIntire (red ribbon), Landan Yard (red ribbon)

Meat Evaluation Team: Evan Svanda, Aaron Watson, Brink Stawniak (state qualifiers)

Meat Evaluation Individual: Evan Svanda (3rd place, bronze medal, purple ribbon), Aaron Watson (red ribbon), Brink Stawniak (white ribbon)

Floriculture Team: Lindee Watson, Kylie McIntire, Abby Njus, Dakota Salmon (state qualifiers)

Floriculture Individual: Lindee Watson (10th place, blue ribbon), Abby Njus (red ribbon), Kylie McIntire (red ribbon), Dakota Salmon (red ribbon)

Food Science Team: Lindee Watson, McKenzie Jones, Lily Jeys, Sophia Tegels, Ava Weides (3rd place, state qualifiers)

Food Science Individual: Lindee Watson (4th place, purple ribbon), Lily Jeys (blue ribbon), McKenzie Jones (blue ribbon), Sophia Tegels (red ribbon), Ava Weides (red ribbon)

Natural Resources Team: Abby Njus, Callie Todd, Cydney Vincent, Kylie McIntire, Dakota Salmon (state qualifiers)

Natural Resources Individual: Abby Njus (6th place, purple ribbon), Callie Todd (blue ribbon), Cydney Vincent (red ribbon), Kylie McIntire (white ribbon), Dakota Salmon (white ribbon)

Welding Team: Evan Svanda, Malakai Jones, Brink Stawniak, Chase McIntire (9th place)

Welding Individual: Evan Svanda (TIG welding, red ribbon), Malakai Jones (MIG welding, red ribbon), Brink Stawniak (ARC welding, white ribbon), Chase McIntire (oxyacetylene welding, white ribbon)

