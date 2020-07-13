Conestoga grads enjoy commencement ceremony

CONESTOGA – The steady sunshine matched the warm smiles on the faces of Conestoga seniors Saturday afternoon during the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremony.
Forty-eight students took part in an hour-long commencement event at Cougar Stadium. Graduates were able to enjoy an in-person ceremony after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the original event in May. School officials came up with a solution that met social distancing requirements and allowed seniors to celebrate together on the stadium’s track.
Conestoga High School Principal Rob Geise told graduates they had earned their diplomas with their work ethic over the past four years. The Class of 2020 included nine National Honor Society members, more than a dozen academic scholarship recipients and many state qualifiers in extracurricular activities.
“I’m extremely proud of each and every one of you, and it truly was my privilege to have been able to get to know you and to work with you,” Geise said. “You have made a positive mark on Conestoga schools, and you should be proud of that.”
Bella Hogue delivered the salutatorian address in front of the crowd. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has earned many conference and state honors in her CHS activities.
Hogue based her speech on a Dr. Seuss quote that said people could let difficult situations define them, destroy them or strengthen them. She said she and her classmates had selected the third option as their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“To me, being strong means choosing to find the good in any situation, no matter how difficult it may seem,” Hogue said. “Having strength means finding enough courage to keep moving forward after setbacks.”
Hogue said she and her classmates were focused on creating a positive future instead of letting past circumstances define or destroy them.
“One thing is certain,” Hogue said. “Each morning the sun will rise, bringing a new day. Each new day holds new opportunities to grow and improve ourselves no matter the circumstances.”
Cassidy Hartig delivered the valedictorian address to Conestoga supporters. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has earned many conference and state honors in her CHS activities.
Hartig said she and her classmates were grateful for everyone in the Conestoga community who had helped them reach the graduation stage. She said seniors had supported one another throughout their time in school together, and teachers, staff members and local residents had displayed many caring and thoughtful actions to the entire class.
“We are who we are because of the beautiful people who invested not only in our education, but also in our lives,” Hartig said. “Class of 2020, you are all incredible people, and I am exceedingly blessed to have grown up with you. Each one of you is unique and talented, and I cannot wait to see where you go in life.”
Hartig also said the Class of 2020 had the power to make a positive difference in the world. She said the Cougars realized they had the intelligence, initiative and inspiration to make long-lasting contributions to society.
“If we see something wrong in the world, we cannot leave it to neighbors or the next generation,” Hartig said. “We are the change we want in the world. When someone falls, we need to help them back up. We are stronger when we are united.”
Geise provided several words of encouragement to students after the speeches from Hogue and Hartig. He told graduates to not be afraid of failure, because those disappointments can provide the foundation for all of life’s successes. He also told them their choices of friends and acquaintances would have a major impact on their future.
“If you want to have greatness in your life, surround yourself with great people,” Geise said. “Choose your company wisely.
“You will meet a lot of different people in your life. Some will test you, some might use you, some will teach you and some might bring you down. But the most important ones are the ones that bring out the best in you. Be relentless in surrounding yourself with people that will bring out the best in you.”
Graduates received their diplomas without the traditional handshakes from school officials due to coronavirus precautions. They picked up their degrees on a table after Geise read their names and future plans to the crowd.
Hartig, Hogue, Mattie Haizlip, Dillon Leffler, Haley Miracle, Matthew Reineke, Ellie Sachs, Halley Shade and Kelsi Weilage were recognized at the ceremony for being members of the CHS National Honor Society chapter. Hartig, Hogue, Haizlip, Weilage and Lorna Moynihan wore honor cords at the ceremony for being in the top ten percent of class rankings.
Class officers included Leffler (president), Weilage (vice president), Keely Gabehart (secretary) and Owen Snipes (treasurer). Hogue, Sachs and Weilage were senior representatives on this year’s Student Council. CHS teacher Jess Schlichtemeier was the senior class sponsor.
