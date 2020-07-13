Conestoga grads enjoy commencement ceremony

Hartig also said the Class of 2020 had the power to make a positive difference in the world. She said the Cougars realized they had the intelligence, initiative and inspiration to make long-lasting contributions to society.

“If we see something wrong in the world, we cannot leave it to neighbors or the next generation,” Hartig said. “We are the change we want in the world. When someone falls, we need to help them back up. We are stronger when we are united.”

Geise provided several words of encouragement to students after the speeches from Hogue and Hartig. He told graduates to not be afraid of failure, because those disappointments can provide the foundation for all of life’s successes. He also told them their choices of friends and acquaintances would have a major impact on their future.

“If you want to have greatness in your life, surround yourself with great people,” Geise said. “Choose your company wisely.

“You will meet a lot of different people in your life. Some will test you, some might use you, some will teach you and some might bring you down. But the most important ones are the ones that bring out the best in you. Be relentless in surrounding yourself with people that will bring out the best in you.”