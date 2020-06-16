Conestoga graduate earns Fulbright Scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Alison Greenfield has always had a vision of reaching for the stars in all of her academic pursuits.

She saw the bright results of that hard work this spring when she added the Fulbright Scholarship to her resume.

The Conestoga graduate learned in late May that she had been selected to receive the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. The award is part of the Fulbright Program, which is the flagship international educational exchange system sponsored by the United States government. Officials choose grant recipients based on their academic achievements and leadership potential.

Sara Olson, the director of public relations for Nebraska Wesleyan University, said she was thrilled that Greenfield had earned the prominent scholarship. Greenfield had been planning to use the grant to study in Indonesia for one year, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that trip from taking place.

“I’m so happy to hear that you’re doing a story on Alison,” Olson said. “She is certainly well-deserving of the Fulbright Scholarship even though her travel has been canceled due to COVID-19.”