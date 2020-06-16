Conestoga graduate earns Fulbright Scholarship

LINCOLN – Alison Greenfield has always had a vision of reaching for the stars in all of her academic pursuits.
She saw the bright results of that hard work this spring when she added the Fulbright Scholarship to her resume.
The Conestoga graduate learned in late May that she had been selected to receive the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. The award is part of the Fulbright Program, which is the flagship international educational exchange system sponsored by the United States government. Officials choose grant recipients based on their academic achievements and leadership potential.
Sara Olson, the director of public relations for Nebraska Wesleyan University, said she was thrilled that Greenfield had earned the prominent scholarship. Greenfield had been planning to use the grant to study in Indonesia for one year, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that trip from taking place.
“I’m so happy to hear that you’re doing a story on Alison,” Olson said. “She is certainly well-deserving of the Fulbright Scholarship even though her travel has been canceled due to COVID-19.”
NWU Professor of English Dr. Gerise Herndon said she has been impressed with Greenfield’s desire to expand her comfort zone and try new experiences. Greenfield studied at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, England, last year and wanted to explore another part of the world.
“Alison had the initiative to study abroad and then, instead of staying within the more familiar territory of Europe, she exhibited the courage to apply for the atypical destination of Indonesia,” said Herndon, who is also director of the NWU International Studies Program. “She demonstrated interest in Indonesia’s religious and cultural diversity, showing maturity and intercultural knowledge necessary for global citizens.”
Greenfield told NWU officials she had enjoyed her time in England. She said she had gained a large amount of knowledge both inside and outside of the classroom. Those educational moments inspired her to apply for the Fulbright Scholarship
“Through that experience, I traveled the world by myself and made such close friendships with the people I lived with,” Greenfield said. “I had such an amazing experience.”
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program began in August 1946. U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright wanted to use surplus property from World War II to fund a new international program. His dream was to promote international goodwill through exchange-student visits in the fields of culture, science and education.
The program provides approximately 8,000 grants each year to students and professors from across the world. Approximately 1,900 U.S. students, 4,000 international students, 1,200 U.S. scholars and 900 international scholars receive awards in all fields of study.
Scholarships provide round-trip transportation to the host country, health benefits for accidental injuries or illnesses and funding to cover room and board. Students can choose to attend universities in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Fulbright Scholarship recipients visit 140 countries each year.
Many Fulbright Scholarship recipients have become notable professionals in their fields. The list of alumni includes judges, university presidents, members of Congress, artists, professors, teachers and economists. Sixty Fulbright alumni from 14 countries have earned the Nobel Prize for their work and 88 Fulbright alumni have received Pulitzer Prizes.
Herndon said she believes Greenfield has a bright future. She witnessed Greenfield’s inquisitive mind during many class activities at NWU. She also knew about the Cass County native’s interest in providing English lessons to non-English speakers in Nebraska.
“She has experience teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to immigrants as well as her TESOL certificate,” Herndon said. “In Ways of Reading, she researched second language acquisition. Her contributions to class discussion were direct, no-nonsense and realistic.”
Greenfield earned her degree in English from NWU in May. She also earned a minor in Spanish and an endorsement in secondary education. She would like to become either a counselor or an ESL teacher.
