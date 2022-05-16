Conestoga graduates enjoy commencement celebration

CONESTOGA – Conestoga seniors enjoyed their final act together as a class on Saturday after a four-year run on the high school stage.

More than three dozen students wore red graduation caps and gowns for the district’s 44th annual commencement ceremony. Hundreds of people watched the event inside the high school gym. The celebration featured speeches, scholarship announcements, recognition of foreign-exchange students, flower presentations to family members and the diploma ceremony.

Class salutatorian Daniel Cutler delivered his speech in front of the audience. He said the close-knit nature of the Class of 2022 had helped every member of the group. He spoke about the way seniors had been able to bring joy to others with their positive mindset and encouraging outlook on life.

“This class has been like a second family,” Cutler said.

Class valedictorian Johnny Welter thanked parents and staff members at the school for being the backbone of Conestoga during the past four years. He then spoke about the way students had pushed each other to be the best versions of themselves. He encouraged his classmates to continue doing that in the future.

“Go the extra mile in everything that you do, put all your efforts toward your goals, and I promise you will see positive results and benefits throughout your life,” Welter said. “Even if you fail, lessons will be learned along the way. Regardless of how you look at it, you can never go wrong when you give it your all.”

Guidance counselor Laurel Kreifels described the various scholarships seniors had earned for their future plans. Principal Rob Geise then spoke to the audience about the way the senior class had impacted the district. He said they had made a major difference with their excellence in academics, fine arts, athletics, community service and school organizations.

“It has truly been a privilege to have worked with you,” Geise said. “You have made a positive mark on Conestoga Public Schools.”

Geise also told the seniors it was important for them to remain consistent with their work ethic and confident attitude in the future. He said doing positive things consistently rather than doing them occasionally would help them be successful with their goals.

Geise recognized two foreign-exchange students who studied at Conestoga this year. Malin Westin came to Cass County from Sweden and Sophia Karner came to the school from Austria. Both joined their classmates on stage during the ceremony.

Conestoga juniors Sophia Ackerman, Breckin Berg, Jagger Plevel and Jack Welch served as commencement ushers. They joined others in celebrating the senior class as the new graduates walked out of the gym with their diplomas.

Addi Andersen, Bryson Berg, Tyler Fox, Allison Lewien, Hannah Lewien, Morgan McAndrew, Lucas Michel, Mati Steckler, Evan Svanda, Lindee Watson and Welter were recognized as National Honor Society members. Cutler, McAndrew, Michel and Welter wore white honor cords during the ceremony for being in the top ten percent of class academic rankings.

Cutler, Michel, Steckler, Svanda, Watson and Welter were honored for being Nebraska Capitol Conference All-Academic Team members. Watson served as class president, Welter was vice president, Steckler was secretary and Andersen was treasurer. Watson was class representative on Conestoga Student Council this year.

