Conestoga hosts district speech meet

CONESTOGA – Students from three Cass County school districts took part in one of the biggest speech meets of the season Monday on Conestoga’s campus.

Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth took part in the District B-1 Meet. Schools from across eastern Nebraska traveled to Conestoga for a full day of speech action. The district field included Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Louisville, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth and York.

Conestoga head coach Jessica Schlichtemeier said she was happy with the way students responded to the opportunity to be at an in-person meet. Many speech contests this season had taken place through online forums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“District speech is always a tough day, more so this year with the craziness that was a virtual season,” Schlichtemeier said. “My little crew of four worked their tails off and all four ended up in finals. For two of them this was their first-ever district and it was a learning experience. They rose to the challenge.

“For the other two, this was their final district. While things didn’t quite end the way we wanted to, I am very proud of these girls.”