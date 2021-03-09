Conestoga hosts district speech meet

CONESTOGA – Students from three Cass County school districts took part in one of the biggest speech meets of the season Monday on Conestoga’s campus.
Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth took part in the District B-1 Meet. Schools from across eastern Nebraska traveled to Conestoga for a full day of speech action. The district field included Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Louisville, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth and York.
Conestoga head coach Jessica Schlichtemeier said she was happy with the way students responded to the opportunity to be at an in-person meet. Many speech contests this season had taken place through online forums due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“District speech is always a tough day, more so this year with the craziness that was a virtual season,” Schlichtemeier said. “My little crew of four worked their tails off and all four ended up in finals. For two of them this was their first-ever district and it was a learning experience. They rose to the challenge.
“For the other two, this was their final district. While things didn’t quite end the way we wanted to, I am very proud of these girls.”
Schlichtemeier also said she was grateful for the volunteers who helped make the district meet possible. Many Conestoga speech alumni came to campus to lend their support and help, and school staff members provided assistance before, during and after the event.
“Thanks to all our parents and alumni helpers, the administration and our janitorial staff for making today run smoothly,” Schlichtemeier said.
Louisville captured fourth place in team standings with 96 points. The Lions collected district medals in six events and had one state qualifier.
Haleigh Diltz highlighted the team’s day with a state-clinching performance in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. She earned a third-place medal in the event.
Chloe Hibler helped Louisville’s team score with a pair of district medals. Braidy Parrill, William Jones, Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson, Lucas Hrabik, Reiley Reed and Samantha Parrill added awards for the Lions.
Conestoga placed sixth with 56 points. Jasmine Rainey and Lily Drannen secured a state ticket with their work in the Duet Acting category. They earned a second-place award in the event.
Lindee Watson and Ella Lewis boosted Conestoga’s total with their efforts. Both students generated award-winning performances for the team.
Plattsmouth finished eighth with 12 points. Samantha McKnight led the Blue Devils with a fifth-place honor in the Informative Speaking category.
The Class B State Meet will take place at Kearney High School on Thursday, March 18. The first round will begin at 7:30 a.m. Finals will run from 1-3:30 p.m. with an awards ceremony to follow.
Team ResultsYork 312, Nebraska City 124, Auburn 108, Louisville 96, Ashland-Greenwood 72, Conestoga 56, Platteview 20, Plattsmouth 12, Falls City 10
Conestoga Results
Duet Acting: Jasmine Rainey and Lily Drannen (2nd, state qualifiers)
Extemporaneous Speaking: Lindee Watson (4th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Lily Drannen (4th), Ella Lewis (6th)
Louisville Results
Extemporaneous Speaking: Braidy Parrill (5th)
Informative Speaking: William Jones (6th)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson, Lucas Hrabik (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Haleigh Diltz (3rd, state qualifier), Chloe Hibler (5th)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Chloe Hibler (5th), Reiley Reed (6th)
Persuasive Speaking: Samantha Parrill (5th)
Plattsmouth Results