Conestoga, Louisville students compete in state speech meet

KEARNEY – Speech students from Conestoga and Louisville traveled to Kearney on Thursday for action in a pair of state events.

Conestoga students Jasmine Rainey and Lily Drannen and Louisville’s Haleigh Diltz competed in the Class B State Meet. Teenagers from across Nebraska met at Kearney High School for contests in the morning and afternoon.

Rainey and Drannen took part in the Duet Acting event. The CHS seniors finished 15th in the contest with a speaker-point score of 94.

Omaha Skutt’s Keagan Mann and Jackson Turman claimed the Duet Acting state title. York students finished second and third during the day. Drew Baldridge and Jake Schmid placed second and Eric Yim and Jackson Schmid were third.

Diltz represented Louisville in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. She collected tenth place in the contest with a speaker-point score of 95.

York swept the top two spots in the poetry event. Jackson Schmid earned first place and Baldridge captured second place.

York won the Class B state team title with 182 points. Omaha Skutt earned runner-up honors with 108 points, and Gering and Aurora tied for third place with 66 points.