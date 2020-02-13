Conestoga, Louisville to move to Nebraska Capitol Conference

Students at both Conestoga and Louisville will have new conference homes when they participate in activities in the 2020-21 school year.
Nebraska Capitol Conference officials announced Wednesday that four schools will join the league next year. The NCC Board of Principals approved the addition of Conestoga, Logan View and Yutan during a Feb. 12 meeting. The group approved the addition of Louisville in June 2019 but did not formally announce that decision until this week.
The Nebraska Capitol Conference will have ten schools beginning in 2020-21. Conestoga, Logan View, Louisville and Yutan will join current members Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central and Syracuse.
Conestoga High School Principal Rob Geise said Wednesday that Conestoga officials have been discussing options with the NCC for many months. Conestoga had been a member of the NCC before joining the East Central Nebraska Conference for the 2008-09 school year. The district has been in the ECNC since then.
“It’s going to be a good move for the school,” Geise said. “We’ve been very open and transparent about everything with the East Central Nebraska Conference. It’s not a secret that we’ve been looking at different things for our school.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Nebraska Capitol Conference is managed by principals from each of the member schools. Ashland-Greenwood High School Principal Brad Jacobsen is the current president of the NCC Board of Principals. He said he was happy to see Conestoga, Logan View, Louisville and Yutan join the conference.
“We are excited about the expansion of our league,” Jacobsen said. “We are proud of the traditions of opportunities for students athletically, in the arts and academically and are excited to have some new partners.
“The addition of these schools fit our vision of what the NCC has been in its history and provide a nice geographic expansion for our future.”
Jacobsen said the addition of the four schools will fill a void created by the exit of Platteview and Wahoo. Both of those districts are joining the new Trailblazer Conference next year.
Logan View has been a member of the East Husker Conference since 1973. Conestoga, Louisville and Yutan are members of the East Central Nebraska Conference. Other current ECNC members include Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Malcolm, Mead, Palmyra and Weeping Water.
Conestoga and Louisville will continue to compete against fellow Cass County schools Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water in many activities in future years.