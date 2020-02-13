Conestoga, Louisville to move to Nebraska Capitol Conference

Students at both Conestoga and Louisville will have new conference homes when they participate in activities in the 2020-21 school year.

Nebraska Capitol Conference officials announced Wednesday that four schools will join the league next year. The NCC Board of Principals approved the addition of Conestoga, Logan View and Yutan during a Feb. 12 meeting. The group approved the addition of Louisville in June 2019 but did not formally announce that decision until this week.

The Nebraska Capitol Conference will have ten schools beginning in 2020-21. Conestoga, Logan View, Louisville and Yutan will join current members Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central and Syracuse.

Conestoga High School Principal Rob Geise said Wednesday that Conestoga officials have been discussing options with the NCC for many months. Conestoga had been a member of the NCC before joining the East Central Nebraska Conference for the 2008-09 school year. The district has been in the ECNC since then.

“It’s going to be a good move for the school,” Geise said. “We’ve been very open and transparent about everything with the East Central Nebraska Conference. It’s not a secret that we’ve been looking at different things for our school.”

