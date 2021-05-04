Conestoga patrons to vote on school bond proposal

CONESTOGA – Members of the Conestoga Public Schools community will be able to cast votes on a new bond issue proposal through May 11.
Conestoga patrons will make a decision about a bond proposal for $33,610,000. If voters approve the bond issue, the district would use the money to build classrooms and facilities at both the elementary school in Murray and the junior/senior high school on Highway 1.
Cass County Election Office employees began sending voter ballots in the mail to each household in the Conestoga school district on April 19. Residents must return ballots to the election office in Plattsmouth by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
There are 3,150 registered voters in the district, which includes the precincts of Eight Mile Grove, Mount Pleasant, Avoca, Nehawka, Liberty, South Rock Bluff, North Rock Bluff, West Rock Bluff and South Plattsmouth.
This will be the second bond issue Conestoga officials have brought before the public. The first bond issue vote was for $15 million and took place in May 2020. There were 640 people who voted against the first bond (50.51 percent) and 627 who voted for it (49.49 percent).
Conestoga officials would use part of the money to make additions and renovations to 14 classrooms at Conestoga Elementary School. There would be an expanded cafeteria, security enhancements, additional restrooms, a new music classroom, four classrooms for special education and a renovated daycare facility at the elementary campus.
There would also be many projects at Conestoga Junior/Senior High School if voters approve the bond. The district would make additions and renovations to 14 classrooms and four special-education classrooms. There would be additional restrooms and the main office would be relocated in the building with a secure front entrance.
The district would build a new gym on one corner of the building. The new area would include additional locker rooms and a lobby for concessions. The bond issue calls for additional classrooms for fine arts, renovated classrooms for career and technical education and an expansion of the cafeteria and commons area. The proposal would also feature new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at the junior/senior high school.
The school district hired the architecture/engineering firm DLR Group in August 2020. School board members spent the next four months gathering input from teachers, staff members, administrators and members of a building committee. They hired the construction management firm Boyd Jones Construction in December 2020 and began holding community meetings in January.