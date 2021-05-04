Conestoga patrons to vote on school bond proposal

CONESTOGA – Members of the Conestoga Public Schools community will be able to cast votes on a new bond issue proposal through May 11.

Conestoga patrons will make a decision about a bond proposal for $33,610,000. If voters approve the bond issue, the district would use the money to build classrooms and facilities at both the elementary school in Murray and the junior/senior high school on Highway 1.

Cass County Election Office employees began sending voter ballots in the mail to each household in the Conestoga school district on April 19. Residents must return ballots to the election office in Plattsmouth by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

There are 3,150 registered voters in the district, which includes the precincts of Eight Mile Grove, Mount Pleasant, Avoca, Nehawka, Liberty, South Rock Bluff, North Rock Bluff, West Rock Bluff and South Plattsmouth.

This will be the second bond issue Conestoga officials have brought before the public. The first bond issue vote was for $15 million and took place in May 2020. There were 640 people who voted against the first bond (50.51 percent) and 627 who voted for it (49.49 percent).