Conestoga patrons to vote on school bond

CONESTOGA – Conestoga school officials are hoping the third time is the charm when it comes to a school bond proposal for new classrooms and facilities.

Residents in the Conestoga Public Schools community will be able to vote on a new school bond issue on May 10. District patrons will cast ballots on a proposal for a bond amount of $29.51 million. The total cost of all projects would be $33.6 million, but the school district would use $2.15 million in current building funds and $2.3 million in other funds to reach that amount.

Residents considered two previous school bond issues in recent years. The first one took place in May 2020 and was for $15 million. There were 627 people who voted for it and 640 who voted against it.

The second bond issue took place in May 2021 and was for $33.6 million. There were 851 people who voted for it and 906 who voted against it.

The school district is hoping to use the bond money to complete many projects. Board members would like to add 36,450 square feet to the junior/senior high school campus and 8,600 square feet to the elementary school.

Conestoga Board of Education members would like to use $19,713,680 for academic/facility additions and renovations on district grounds. They would use $7,212,800 for code compliance and efficiency improvements and $5,051,200 for activities additions and renovations. An additional $1,982,400 would be used for facility/site maintenance and renovations.

The district has presented a plan for multiple projects at Conestoga Elementary School. These include classroom additions, a pre-kindergarten restroom, many new windows, removing and replacing membranes of the building’s roof, removing and replacing the ballasted roof and renovating the daycare area.

The bond issue also includes sewer drain resurfacing and new concrete on the service drive at the elementary school.

Other projects focus on the junior/senior high school campus west of Murray. School officials have budgeted $5,355,000 of the bond issue for classroom additions on the north side of the building. They have budgeted $1,114,000 for a storm shelter in the north addition and $3,850,000 for a new multipurpose competition gym. The new gym would be located near the existing gym and there would be a connecting lobby in between them.

High school projects would include $1,890,000 for additions to the commons area, $1,540,000 for renovations to music and drama classrooms, $1 million for renovations to the library and $960,000 for safety-based renovations to the school’s entrance and office.

There is $800,000 budgeted for renovations to a career technical education area and $310,000 for renovations to existing science and agricultural classrooms. There is $120,000 planned for renovations to a small group area and $4.3 million for mechanical renovations. The school district would use $1 million of the bond to relocate electrical gear due to code issues.

There is $250,000 planned for removing and replacing mechanical ceiling items and $890,000 for fire sprinkler upgrades. Renovations to the existing locker rooms would cost $660,000, renovations to existing restrooms would cost $101,500 and a new storm shelter in the restrooms would be $480,000.

The bond issue would also provide $270,000 for work on sidewalks at the high school. There is also $650,000 planned for construction workers to repave the parking lot and entry drive at the site.

The current levy for the 2021-22 school year is $1.0822 per $1,000 of assessed value. If voters approve the bond, the net levy would rise by 9.08 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy formulas for agricultural and non-agricultural lands are different.

There are more than 3,000 registered voters in the school district. The district includes the precincts of Eight Mile Grove, Mount Pleasant, Avoca, Nehawka, Liberty, South Rock Bluff, North Rock Bluff, West Rock Bluff and South Plattsmouth.

