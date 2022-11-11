Conestoga remembers local veterans at school ceremony

CONESTOGA – Hundreds of Conestoga students and community members paid tribute to area veterans Friday morning with speeches, songs and solemn remembrances.

A large audience gathered in the high school gym for the district’s annual Veterans Day ceremony. Students in grades K-12 filled the bleachers on both sides of the gym, and many rows of chairs were set up on the floor for area residents to use.

Conestoga High School Principal Rob Geise welcomed those in attendance at the beginning of the day. He said more than 150 veterans were being recognized on a tribute board in the front corner of the gym. He also praised students who would be participating in the ceremony for their dedication.

“Thank you to our students and student groups to ensure this program is a success,” Geise said.

Conestoga seniors Jagger Plevel, Gage Totilas and Jayden Speed began the morning with speeches. Plevel welcomed everyone to the ceremony and Totilas told the audience why he would be joining the U.S. Army next spring. Speed read a Veterans Day proclamation from President Joe Biden about the importance of the holiday.

Totilas has been involved in many activities at Conestoga and has held several leadership positions. He said it has been a lifelong desire to give back to the United States through military service.

“Even as a child I always told my family that I wanted to serve my nation,” Totilas said.

Audience members then listened to essays entitled “What Veterans Day Means to Me” by sophomore Callie Todd and seventh-grade student Aviana Wichmann. Todd read both essays in front of the large crowd.

Members of the junior and senior high school band played “The Capitol March” on stage, and elementary students continued the program with two songs. Students in grades 4-6 sang “America the Beautiful” and “Americans We” from their spots in the bleachers.

Residents then listened to two additional essays that contained the “What Veterans Day Means to Me” theme. Sixth-grade student Lorelai Fader read essays that she and fifth-grade student Lennox Craig had written.

Conestoga junior John McConnell then introduced each of the ceremony’s guest speakers. Greg Page and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Bradley Towery shared remarks about the importance of Veterans Day with the audience.

Page spoke about his time in the military and how the Conestoga and military communities had supported his family in a time of loss. Page’s son, Corporal Daegan Page, was one of 13 service members who were killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. A terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul also killed hundreds of Afghan citizens as they were trying to leave the country.

“Our friends and this community surrounded us and held us up when we needed it the most,” Page said.

Page shared memories of Daegan’s childhood experiences with the audience. He said his son had formed friendships with his fellow veterans and enjoyed helping other people through his service.

“Daegan found a place where he had a brotherhood,” Page said.

Towery followed Page and asked the audience to continue placing a priority on helping military members and their loved ones.

“It’s great to see the support system for veterans that is in place here,” Towery said. “What I ask you to do is think about these families.”

Members of the Conestoga FFA chapter continued the ceremony by folding the United States flag. Makenzie Jones read about the meanings of each of the 13 folds, and Brink Stawniak, Aaron Watson, Mason Serkiz and Callie Todd presented each of the ceremonial steps.

Conestoga trumpet players Delaney Deterding and Stephanie Poirier closed the ceremony with a duet of “Taps.” They practiced outside in front of United States flags before returning into the gym for their performance.