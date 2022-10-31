Conestoga school board members share viewpoints

CONESTOGA – Seth Ahrens, Dawnelle Martin, Greg Page, Tracey Priefert and Tony Schlichtemeier are campaigning for spots on the Conestoga Board of Education.

David Duzik told The Journal on Oct. 26 that he is not actively campaigning for a seat on the school board at the present time. His name will remain on the ballot as one of the six candidates.

Why are you running for a seat on the Conestoga Board of Education?

Seth Ahrens: I am a third-generation farmer who has an invested interest in the Conestoga School District, so I am running for the school board. I am an alumni of Conestoga and currently have three daughters enrolled.

I believe that it’s important to invest in our youth and community. By being on the school board, I would make it a top priority to ensure our students' needs are being met. I believe it is important that we keep the education, safety and well-being of each student and staff at the forefront of our decisions.

As a possible school board member, I believe that there needs to be more transparency between the school board and the patrons of the Conestoga School District. By having more transparency between the two, we could have a more unified school district. By having a more unified school district, we could have a stronger Conestoga School District.

Dawnelle Martin: The education of all children, their welfare, growth and successes are a major motivating factor in running for the Conestoga school board.

I am passionate about being a representative for the whole district while being respectful of the changing needs of the school and communities. Being fiscally responsible to the patrons and understanding that the school must change and grow as needs arise. I know that balance can be achieved with a team working together with that common goal in mind.

To unite a district I believe that a board should be balanced in community representation. I believe that a successful school district needs to continue to grow while keeping in mind the changing needs of children and families in our society.

I am invested in seeing this district not only survive but thrive. The Conestoga district has been my home and my family’s home for generations. I am a third-generation graduate from Conestoga. My parents, grandparents, mother-in-law and many family members are all alumni of either Nehawka or Conestoga.

My husband and three daughters are Conestoga graduates. My daughters are interested in raising their families in this district with one family recently moving here.

I am passionate about ensuring that Conestoga and its students thrive and excel for generations to come. I will be dedicated to the time and education needed to be an effective, responsible and trustworthy board member.

Greg Page: I want to help our school and community thrive with the changing times in education as well as make sure that we provide an education that our students, staff, families, and community can be proud of.

Research shows that one of the top things that families look at when moving to a new community is the school facilities and programs. I believe I have the experience to help make sure our school continues to improve in all these areas. I believe it is the role of any member of the board to understand and gather information and make the best decisions possible for our students, staff, families, and community.

I also understand that it is not always an easy decision that has to be made. A board member must be able to put their personal feelings and emotion to the side, look at the facts, research, and make the best decision possible while balancing the needs of our district as well as the cost to our taxpayers.

I understand that there is a significant time commitment with all these responsibilities, and I am prepared and ready for these challenges.

Tracey Priefert: I have been serving on the board since 2017 and am running for re-election to continue the positive work and improvements that are occurring within the district.

Conestoga is on a good trajectory, with a strong administration team, excellent teachers and staff, and awesome students. Guided by effective leadership, the culture has really taken on an upward momentum of positivity.

Additionally, the district continues to strive for excellence in curriculum with a focus on professional development for our teachers, and an increase in course availability for students in career and technical education and for those that are college bound.

I’ve been volunteering at Conestoga for the last 14 years in one capacity or another. From PTO president to classroom volunteer to school board treasurer, I have witnessed improvements such as these first hand.

The current board has been a very hardworking one, committed to bettering itself and the district through board training, strategic planning and dedication to the job. The learning curve of a school board member is tough, and you need to make a time commitment to continually learn and expand your knowledge of the district to make effective decisions aimed at one goal: greater student learning.

My time already spent on the board is an asset, and I’m willing to continue to donate my time and knowledge to help the district continue on this upward trajectory. I have been personally invested in the district for years, it has been my job, and its success is important to me.

Tony Schlichtemeier: I am running for school board because of the lack of community representation. With the majority of our school board members coming from one community, we lack input from the other communities.

The previous bond votes have shown this divide among the communities. It is clear that our schools need improvements, but the district needs to come together on the project. I want to make sure all parts of the district are consulted as the district moves forward.

What are two issues you feel are priorities for the district and how would you address them?

Seth Ahrens: Two issues are building needs and vocational/technology classes.

1) Building needs

I believe that the school does need some updates, classroom space, etc., but I think it needs to be looked at in three different phases: immediate, 3-5 years, 10-15 years. The more immediate issues are being taken care of sooner. Security is a top priority for the students and staff.

2) Vocational/Technology Classes

I believe that there is a growing need for vocational classes at Conestoga. Through vocational classes students can begin to identify what they may want to do beyond high school. Students can also learn how to take care of their vehicles, weld and work with their hands.

Dawnelle Martin: One issue I see as a priority for this district is the need for unification. I know this issue can be solved with better communication and transparency. I truly believe that this community as a whole wants to support our school.

When we have a strong school and a united community the district thrives. Divisiveness can tear a district apart if differences cannot be resolved respectfully.

Another issue is a growing school with aging facilities and challenging educational needs of students. The tax system in Nebraska has put an unfair financial burden upon land owners. As a land owner I understand the challenges that this poses, trying to operate a fiscally responsible school while continuing to build programs and update facilities.

One of my goals would be to improve communication, trust and transparency so that all patrons understand the needs and challenges a school system faces. People need to know where their hard-earned money is going in taxes and how it benefits the school.

I believe that I would bring a balance to the board with my experience in the school system, strong ties to the community and being a land owner in the Murray, Nehawka and Beaver Lake areas.

I would, as a board member, bring my 17 years of experience working for the Conestoga district as the district nurse. I understand many of the inner workings of the school system and realize the challenges that staff, parents and students are facing.

Greg Page: The first priority is our current facilities.

We have reached a point at Conestoga where we must provide better facilities. We are depleting our current funds by repairing our current buildings and equipment. We need to be proactive and provide facilities that support new education opportunities as well as be competitive with our neighboring districts.

We no longer approach education the way that we did even 10 years ago. We must be able to adapt to new teaching styles, programs and growing classes. I have been a community member on the Conestoga building committee for the last several years where we have continuously looked at the needs of our facilities.

I would continue to push for the expansion of our schools based on feedback from our community, teachers, students, parents and professionals that work in this field every day. We not only need to address our current needs, but look forward to future needs around class size, technology needs, new programs, and other new initiatives that will drive expansion in the future all while carefully watching the cost to our taxpayers.

The second priority is bringing additional programs to our school.

I hope to bring additional programs such as energy programs, robotics, hands-on CTE programs, and additional Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs around Ag Tech to Conestoga in the future.

Whether school-sponsored or led by our community volunteers, the more programs that we can provide our students, the more opportunity they have for scholarships, education experiences, internships and careers.

Tracey Priefert: Across the state and nation, one priority facing schools is the negative impact Covid interruptions have had on student learning and well-being. Our district was not spared.

As a board member, I will continue to work with our Director of Curriculum, Director of Student Services and building principals to address individual student academics and mental health.

Strategies of small group instruction, in addition to monitoring individual progress and well-being, are currently being used and reinforced through professional development training. I will push for a board retreat to address progress in these areas and any action plan modifications deemed necessary.

Another priority facing the district is the need to update our learning spaces. A lot has changed in education in the last 40 years – the way students are taught, what programs are available and what services public schools are required to provide.

Our facilities need to be better suited to these changes through renovation of spaces, improved security and additions for continued growth in student numbers and programs.

As a member of the Building Project Committee since 2019, I have participated in the construction manager at risk and architect selection process, patron survey input process, all seven public information sessions and ongoing committee meetings.

Right now we are preparing for significant facility replacements (HVAC, windows, roof), but these improvements only keep the doors open; they don’t enhance our 1979 learning spaces. Much more needs to be done, and I plan on contributing valuable input on this time intensive committee.

Tony Schlichtemeier: Two issues that I see as a priority are closing the gap between school district communities and transparency.

The gap is growing wider every day between the Nehawka, Murray and Beaver Lake communities. I believe by having a more unified district, the educational bounds of Conestoga of limitless.

In order to achieve this unification, I would recommend a restructuring of the school board to ensure that no one community makes up the majority of the board and that all three communities are represented. This is a practice that is used in other consolidated districts such as Norris and Raymond Central.

This also plays into transparency. When all the communities are represented, they will feel like they have someone on the board they can talk to about school concerns.

A prime example is our failed bonds. Between the second and third vote, only two community meetings were held, both only a week before the third vote. However, the building project committee met weekly.

If we want to improve our schools we have to be open in our communication with taxpayers. If and when the bond comes up for a revote, I would recommend community meetings within all three communities, at different times and locations, every three weeks, to keep the community members involved in the process.