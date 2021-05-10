Conestoga seniors celebrate commencement ceremony

CONESTOGA – Conestoga seniors marked a major milestone on their pathway to success Saturday when they picked up diplomas at their commencement ceremony.
Forty-eight members of the Class of 2021 participated in graduation activities in the school’s gym. They displayed sunny expressions on a day that was filled with speeches, handshakes and smiles.
Conestoga High School Principal Rob Geise said the Cougars could feel good about their accomplishments during their time at Conestoga. The senior class earned individual and team honors in a large number of academic, fine arts and athletic activities. He said seniors had also played key roles in maintaining a positive culture in the school building.
“Today marks both an ending and a beginning,” Geise said. “I’m extremely proud of each and every one of you, and it truly was my privilege to be able to get to work with you and to be able to get to know you. You made a positive mark on Conestoga schools, and you should be proud of that.”
Geise told students to continue making good decisions after they left Conestoga’s campus with their diplomas. He said kindness was a currency that held enormous value in every situation in life.
“Always remember to treat people right,” Geise said. “Appreciate them, encourage them, support them and make them feel like they matter, because they do. Do this at home, at work, at school, at the grocery store; it doesn’t matter where you’re at. Do this with people you know and with people you don’t know. Try your best every day to make somebody’s day.”
Class valedictorian Ben Welch and salutatorian Braden Ruffner delivered graduation speeches for the audience. Welch and Ruffner have both been involved in multiple activities during their Conestoga careers. They are Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipients, and both have been on the CHS Honor Roll throughout high school.
Ruffner told the crowd that Conestoga staff members had given the senior class many important pieces of knowledge. He said this would help every person on stage reach their full potential in their post-secondary lives.
“We were given a foundation to prepare us to answer the questions of the future,” Ruffner said. “Members of the Class of 2021 are the leaders and the influencers of tomorrow. We aren’t here to replace someone else’s job. It is our job to break the cycle and have an impact on the world that is greater than ourselves.”
Welch told the audience there were many people of great character inside the walls of Conestoga buildings. He said he was grateful for the chance to attend school in the district and was optimistic about Conestoga’s future.
Welch also said he was happy to have been a member of the Class of 2021. He said friends and classmates had made a positive impact on his life.
“I’m so beyond thankful for all you classmates sitting here beside me today,” Welch said. “As we all go our separate ways and embark on our different paths, I ask that you all remember where you came from, and most importantly, who you were with. I really believe that this is a special group, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of it with each and every one of you.”
District officials recognized foreign-exchange student Chiara Mares before presenting each of the graduates with diplomas. School board members Allison Welch (son Ben), Tracey Priefert (daughter Olivia), Jason Nolting (son Tobias) and Dean Nickels (sons Grant, Kyle and Wesley) gave diplomas to their children on stage.
Ruffner, Welch, Lane Fox, Dawson Hardesty, Taylor McClatchey, Grant Nickels, Kyle Nickels, Wesley Nickels, Tobias Nolting, Jasmine Rainey, Jennifer Sedlacek, Caden Simon and Sydney Worthan were recognized as National Honor Society students. School officials also honored Ruffner, Welch, McClatchey and Worthan as recipients of prestigious Regents Scholarships.
Simon served as president of the Class of 2021, Sedlacek was vice president and Worthan was secretary. Grant Nickels was treasurer and Nolting, Ruffner and Worthan were senior class representatives for the CHS Student Council. Jessica Schlichtemeier served as senior class sponsor.