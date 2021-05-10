Conestoga seniors celebrate commencement ceremony

Class valedictorian Ben Welch and salutatorian Braden Ruffner delivered graduation speeches for the audience. Welch and Ruffner have both been involved in multiple activities during their Conestoga careers. They are Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipients, and both have been on the CHS Honor Roll throughout high school.

Ruffner told the crowd that Conestoga staff members had given the senior class many important pieces of knowledge. He said this would help every person on stage reach their full potential in their post-secondary lives.

“We were given a foundation to prepare us to answer the questions of the future,” Ruffner said. “Members of the Class of 2021 are the leaders and the influencers of tomorrow. We aren’t here to replace someone else’s job. It is our job to break the cycle and have an impact on the world that is greater than ourselves.”

Welch told the audience there were many people of great character inside the walls of Conestoga buildings. He said he was grateful for the chance to attend school in the district and was optimistic about Conestoga’s future.

Welch also said he was happy to have been a member of the Class of 2021. He said friends and classmates had made a positive impact on his life.