CONESTOGA – Jessica Williams and Jacob Drake have been two of Conestoga’s top speakers on stage for the past four years.
The Cougars will cap their noteworthy careers this week at the Class C-1 State Meet.
Williams and Drake will both compete in state events for Conestoga on March 21. They will travel to the University of Nebraska-Kearney for action that will take place throughout the day.
Both veterans said they were pleased to earn state spots last week at the District C1-2 Meet. Drake finished first in the Entertainment Speaking category and Williams placed third in the Persuasive Speaking contest.
“It’s a great feeling to know that I’ll be able to return to state,” Williams said. “I’m thankful because there were a lot of really good speakers at districts.”
“It was pretty overwhelming when I heard I would get to go to state with Jessica,” Drake said. “She’s my best friend, so to get to go there with her in our senior year is something I’m really happy about.”
Both Cougars made it through a gauntlet of competition in one of the toughest district fields in Nebraska. David City and Omaha Brownell-Talbot were first and second in team standings at last year’s Class C-1 State Meet, and Bishop Neumann collected sixth place at the state event. Many Malcolm students also competed at districts with state experience on their resumes.
Williams said she and Drake will hopefully benefit from going through those types of district challenges.
“It almost feels like I’ve already been to state because of how good the district competition was,” Williams said. “State is going to be really tough too, but it was just as hard at districts. That will hopefully help both of us when we go to state.”
Drake will participate in his fourth state meet. He helped Conestoga’s Oral Interpretation of Drama teams capture sixth place in 2016 and ninth place in 2017. He earned seventh place in Extemporaneous Speaking as a sophomore and 12th place in Entertainment Speaking as a junior.
Williams will take part in her second state meet. She qualified for a pair of events last spring. She placed 12th in Persuasive Speaking and 17th in Informative Speaking.
Drake said he was both excited and relieved to qualify for state in his final high school season. He said both he and Williams would do their best to represent Conestoga well at the event.
“There was definitely a little more pressure to get to state this year,” Drake said. “When you’re a freshman or sophomore there’s always another year, but as a senior you start to realize that there aren’t any more years left to go after this one.”
The first round of the Entertainment Speaking and Persuasive Speaking state contests will begin at 8:30 a.m. Finals are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.