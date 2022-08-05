Conestoga student shines at national pageant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Abigail Harvey has helped many Conestoga Public Schools students smile with her optimistic approach to life.

She delivered those same shining gifts to people across this country this past weekend at a national pageant.

Harvey traveled to Nashville, Tenn., to take part in the National Miss Amazing Pageant. Dozens of girls and women with disabilities performed talents, conducted interviews with judges and gave introductory speeches in front of an audience during the event. Harvey earned a first runner-up award in the pre-teen division at nationals.

Abigail Harvey is the daughter of Adam and Sarah Harvey and attends classes at Conestoga. Sarah Harvey said Abigail was thrilled to have a chance to become friends with girls and women from many different states in Nashville.

“Abigail says her favorite part of the national competition was getting to be with other girls with disabilities and meeting them and building friendships,” Sarah said. “Her favorite part of the competition was performing the talent in front of a crowd. She played ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ in her bells. She also enjoyed the pajama party and gala.”

Abigail was diagnosed in utero with spina bifida, which is a medical condition that has caused her to undergo more than 20 surgeries in her lifetime.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines spina bifida as a medical condition that involves incomplete development of either the brain, spinal cord or their protective coverings. The condition is caused by the failure of the fetus’ spine to close properly during the first month of pregnancy.

The spinal opening can be surgically repaired shortly after birth, but the nerve damage is permanent. NINDS officials say there is no cure for spina bifida because the nerve tissue cannot be replaced or repaired. However, there are a variety of treatments available such as surgery, medication and physiotherapy.

Abigail learned about the Miss Amazing program from a teammate in her wheelchair basketball league who had competed in previous years in Nebraska. Girls and women with disabilities who are ages five and older can compete in Miss Amazing pageants.

Many participants have either an individualized education plan (IEP) or individualized program plan (IPP) in their school systems. Others have a physician’s document that proves they have a physical disability.

Abigail competed in the Nebraska Miss Amazing Pageant this past November and was crowned Nebraska Pre-teen Queen. She became eligible for the national pageant, which took place in late July under the oversight of the Tennessee chapter of Miss Amazing.

Fellow Nebraska students Khyleen Scarbrough, Taylor Woods, Emma Christian, Lily Lautenschlager and Abi Smith traveled with Abigail to Nashville for a weekend full of activities. In addition to taking part in the pageant, they also watched an awards ceremony with family and friends. National Miss Amazing officials presented Impact Awards to girls and women who completed community service hours.

Amy Stoddard and Sydney Ferrara are co-directors of the Nebraska Miss Amazing chapter. They have already started planning for the next state pageant. The date and time have not yet been set, but Ralston High School has agreed to serve as the pageant site.

Sarah Harvey said it was a memorable experience for everyone in the family. She said Abigail was eager to continue sharing bright smiles with others on local, state and national levels.

“She thought being in a national competition was cool and is excited to crown next year’s pre-teen queen and then participate again in the event in the future,” Sarah said. “Abigail also wants other girls and women with disabilities to know about this pageant so they can showcase all the amazing things they can do.”