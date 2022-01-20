Conestoga students advance to national CyberPatriot semifinals

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students have used their in-depth knowledge of computers to log into an elite level of cybersecurity success.

Six students have advanced to the national semifinals of the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition. Also known as CyberPatriot, the contest challenges youth to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. Teams that create the safest and most reliable computer systems win each contest.

Conestoga coach Greg Page said the Cougars have been thrilled with the results from their first year of competition. He and fellow coach Tom Winburn are leading a team that includes Keaghon Chini, Kylee Plowman, Carson Honaker, Dezmond Jenkins, Breckin Berg and Austin Gonderinger. They will compete in the national semifinals from a classroom at Conestoga High School on Friday, Jan. 21.

“It has been incredible to get this far in our first year,” Page said. “There were a lot of things that we had to figure out and adapt to as we went along since we had not been through this before. Our goal for the team was to make it to state, and the fact that we finished first in our division in state and were able to move on to the semifinals is really amazing. The team has been fired up about this and really want to get to nationals.”

Page and Winburn spoke with Conestoga High School Principal Rob Geise about starting a CyberPatriot program for the 2021-22 academic year. The six students began learning about the program this fall and took part in their first contest in late October.

“We had a mix of all levels from zero experience to experience with programming and systems management coming into this,” Page said. “Everyone had some ramp-up to get the specific skills needed for this competition. It has been incredible to see how everyone has stepped up and become an active part of the team. Every one of them contributes in the competition.”

The CyberPatriot contest puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly-hired information technology (IT) professionals. Their job is to manage the virtual computer networks of a small company.

Each team receives a set of virtual operating systems and must find and fix potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities that pop up. They must repair these vulnerabilities while maintaining critical computer services for the virtual company. They earn points for handling these tasks in a quick, complete and professional manner.

Each CyberPatriot team can have between two and six students. The first part of each CyberPatriot contest is a network security challenge, which involves fixing security problems in Windows and Linux operating systems. The second component is a Cisco networking challenge, which consists of an online quiz and a virtual networking exercise based on specific training materials.

Page said all six Cougars worked together to handle the different exercises. He said they set a solid foundation for the program’s future with their teamwork and cooperation.

“In our first year, they worked on doing this all together as they were figuring out the format and what would be required in each competition,” Page said. “Moving forward, we hope to grow the team and start to have groups specialize in different areas so that we can dive deeper in some of the areas where we were not as strong this year.”

The Cougars showcased their cybersecurity skills by finishing first in the Silver Division of the state contest on Dec. 13. The victory allowed them to move into the national semifinals. Semifinal winners will qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip to the national finals in Bethesda, Md., March 17-21.

Page said he was happy to see the Cougars take an interest in cybersecurity activities. He felt this experience would help many Conestoga students take the first keystrokes of a computer-based career path.

“I am really grateful that Conestoga and Principal Geise have been such big supporters of this,” Page said. “This is a career field that is growing significantly and we are having a hard time finding qualified security professionals to fill open jobs. I hope this gets students interested in the cybersecurity career field and gives them a head start on their next steps.”

