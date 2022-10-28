Conestoga students create positive notes at concert

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students strummed and sang soulful-sounding notes Thursday night during the school’s fall music concert.

Members of the high school guitar ensemble and the junior high and senior high choirs performed during the hour-long concert. They played and sang notes from a stage inside the high school gym.

Director Cassi Vallis told a large crowd that she and all of the students were grateful for the community support. Spectators filled many rows of chairs that were set up on the gym floor, and people took up more than 75 percent of one side of the bleachers. Many others also sat on bleachers on the opposite side.

“Thank you all for coming out,” Vallis told the audience. “We truly appreciate it.”

Twenty-three guitar students opened the concert with five songs. Vallis said it was the largest number of guitar students in program history. This allowed the Cougars to play both in small groups and a large ensemble.

The full group began the concert with “Horse With No Name.” Alyssa Batt, Ali Gansemer, Asher Koehnen and Gage Totilas played “California Dreamin’” for the audience, and Justin Blue, Chloe Brodersen, Cameron Burkhart, Logan Christensen, Marissa Jessen, Calum Jeys and Aundrea Ruark presented “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Colton Bescheinen, Britany Jones, Catherine Ramirez and Gracyn Steckler played “Brown Eyed Girl” as the audience sang along. Tommy Kraemer, Lupita Miranda Tapia, Jagger Plevel, Jordyn Stark, Ashley Warner, Aaron Watson and Jayden Widler presented “Free Fallin’” for the final guitar selection.

Members of the junior high choir then filled the risers on stage. Vallis said there were 76 students in this year’s choir, which was the most in program history.

Students in seventh and eighth grade performed “Dark and Stormy Night,” “Shoshone Love Song” and “Monster Mash” for the audience. Christian Zamorano, Charlies Covert, Olivia Poston, Ava Ferguson, Brandt Morrical, Braylon Jackson, Elizabeth Anderson, Ella Tegels, Jazlyn Espino, Preston Gruber and Ethan Winter performed solos on “Monster Mash.”

Twenty-nine high school choir students delivered three songs at the concert. They performed “Veniki,” “Ashokan Farewell” and “I Put a Spell On You.” Chloe Brodersen, Evelyn Murdoch, Ayden Johnson and Louis Caniglia sang solos during “I Put a Spell on You.”

The junior high choir was large enough that students had to be split into two sections of classes this year. Students practiced during third hour and seventh hour of the school day. They then came together for Thursday night’s concert.

Students who practice in third hour include Mazi Ahrens, Nathan Anderson, Christian Arens, Kateara Baumbach, Owen Bogatz, Charlies Covert, Anela Dorsey, Jazlyn Espino, Ava Ferguson, Lelynn Gloe, Hadley Gocke, Preston Gruber, Xander Harris, Matthew Harvey, Trystin Hauschild, Makenna Hoffart, Braylon Jackson, Keegan Jenkins, Landon Jenkins, Elias Johnson, Rhiannon Johnson, Cole Kansteiner, Jude Keene, Griffin Lange, Alivia LeRette, Peyton Lutt, Nathan McPeek, Mason McRae, Ethan Morley, Brandt Morrical, Kendall Murdoch, Dakota Newburn, Scout Nielsen, Anslee Peters, Aden Platt, Ethan Rainey, Presley Richardson, Jacqulynn Salmon, Carson Snipes, Zachary Stevens, Kash Swim, Sophia Tranisi, Ty Turner-Hickey, Taylor Warren, Ethan Winter, Jesse Workman and Christian Zamorano.

Students who practice in seventh hour include Elizabeth Anderson, Lillian Anderson, Chloe Bergmeyer, Caleb Bescheinen, Isabel Boland, Danny Brodersen, Spencer Chipps, Jaclynn Curtis, Kyler Dobry, Noah Eagen, Bodie Feyen, Amanda Flemming, Delaney Harrison, Kaylee Hellbusch, Jagger Hild, Christian Jeys, Hunter Jones, Carter Kayhanfar, Mya Kelley, Natalie Pawlowski, Olivia Poston, Braydon Rock, Grace Rodis, Austin Rodriguez-Hellbusch, Gage Saxton, Morgan Stone, Ella Tegels, Chris Warner and Avianna Wichmann.

Kaleigh Gray is a senior member of the high school choir’s soprano section. Other soprano section singers include Brinn Ahrens, Averie Andersen, Rachel Bradley, Davida Garrett, Megan Gutierrez, Kadence Jenkins, Lilly Jeys, McKenzie Guardado-Rodriguez and Robbi Zech.

Allisyn Boardman and Chloe Brodersen are senior members of the alto section. Other alto section singers include Alli Bell, Miley Crook, Ayla Garrett, Ember Hemmer, Allee Jo Inzauro, Evelyn Murdoch, Sarah Reineke, Gracyn Steckler and Mercy Weides.

Ian Fitzpatrick and Joseph Kerns are senior members of the baritone section. Other baritone section singers include Jaren Asuncion, Louis Caniglia, Casen Crook, Jonathan Jenkins, Ayden Johnson and Ian McCartney.

Chloe Brodersen, Cameron Burkhart, Ali Gansemer, Jagger Plevel, Catherine Ramirez, Gage Totilas and Jayden Widler are senior members of the guitar ensemble. Other high school guitar players include Mariah Anthis, Alyssa Batt, Colton Bescheinen, Justin Blue, Logan Christensen, Marissa Jessen, Calum Jeys, Britany Jones, Asher Koehnen, Tommy Kraemer, Lupita Miranda Tapia, Aundrea Ruark, Jordyn Stark, Gracyn Steckler, Ashley Warner and Aaron Watson.