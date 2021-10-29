Conestoga students deliver musical moments at fall concert

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students strummed successful chords Thursday night during a guitar and vocal concert at the high school.

Students in grades 7-12 performed a variety of songs before a large audience in the high school gym. The 45-minute event featured three songs by guitar students, three tunes from the junior high choir and three selections from the high school choir.

Director Cassi Vallis spoke to the audience about each of the groups. She told them she was pleased with the progress students had made during the first part of the school year.

Eight high school guitar players appeared in front of the audience at the beginning of the concert. Addi Andersen, Ali Gansemer, Sydney Honaker, Lily Jeys, Tommy Kraemer, Morgan McAndrew, Gabe Turner-Hickey and Ethan Williams performed “When Bidden to the Wake or Fair” together for their first song.

The students then split up into four-person groups for the next two songs. Andersen, Gansemer, Honaker and Kraemer performed “Season of the Witch,” and Jeys, McAndrew, Turner-Hickey and Williams played “Monster Mash” for the audience. All eight students wore 1970s-themed clothes for their songs due to the Halloween season.

The junior high choir presented “Seize the Day,” “Rainstorm” and “Like a Mighty Stream” at the concert. Vallis told the audience the concert was the first time that all of the Cougars had performed together. Twenty-two junior high students practice during third hour each school day and 29 sing during a seventh-hour class.

Junior high choir students in third hour include Isabel Boland, Danny Brodersen, Hadley Gocke, Gail Hartig, Jack Hermsen, C.J. Hester, Allee Jo Inzauro, Christian Jeys, Rhiannon Johnson, Hunter Jones, Dylan Kayhanfar, Peighton Kowalski, Alivia LeRette, Savannah McRae, Mason Merwald, Olivia Poston, Ethan Rainey, McKenzie Guardado-Rodriguez, Kash Swim, Sophia Tranisi, Owen Trofholz and Mercy Weides.

Junior high choir students in seventh hour include Lillian Anderson, Nathan Andersen, Jaren Asuncion, Chloe Bergmeyer, Justin Blue, Charlie Covert, Miley Crook, Jaclynn Curtis, Kyler Dobry, Noah Eagen, Ava Ferguson, Ayla Garrett, Cameron Gloe, Lelynn Gloe, Preston Gruber, Kaylee Hellbusch, Kadence Jenkins, Landon Jenkins, Kiersten Jensen, Jonathan Jeys, Jozlyn Keene, Cole Merwald, Evan Morrical, Grace Rodis, Austin Rodriquez-Hellbusch, Zachary Stevens, Ella Tegels, Grant Tesarek and Ty Turner-Hickey.

The high school choir performed “Little Beggarman,” “The Pasture” and “Connected” for the audience. Vallis said she was happy to see the Cougars deliver solid performances with the songs during their practice sessions.

High school choir students include Brinn Ahrens, Rachel Bradley, Stephanie Colvert, Shelby Curlo, Heather Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Poirier, Ava Tegels, Cydney Vincent-Bruns, Robbi Zech, Allisyn Boardman, Chloe Brodersen, Ember Hemmer, Morgan Hensch, Julia Hester, Maddie Kreienhop, Abby Njus, Sarah Reineke, Gracyn Steckler, Ava Weides, Casen Crook, Ayden Johnson, Xavier Victor, Colton Bescheinen, Louis Caniglia, Gage Gillott, Tyler Kowalski, Ian McCartney and Zach Smith.

Vallis said choir students will return to the stage on Monday, Nov. 8. Conestoga will host the Nebraska Capitol Conference Chorale Festival. A public performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.