Conestoga students earn top prize in BBB contest

“I knew that this group of girls had a lot of creativity, and I’d seen some work that Olivia had done in the past, so I felt pretty confident that they could put together something impressive,” Trampe said.

The BBB asked students in grades 9-12 to submit one video 60 seconds or less in length. The video had to show how the BBB helps consumers and businesses with matters of trust and integrity. The organization asked students to create their videos with a target audience of viewers ages 15-25. Videos also needed to feature the BBB logo and tell viewers to visit the agency’s website.

Judges based 30 percent of their votes on the production quality of the video. Twenty percent of the final score was based on creativity of message and 30 percent reflected the representation of the BBB theme.

The final 20 percent of each judge’s score came from the number of votes each video received when they were displayed on the BBB’s website. The four Cougars received 8,071 votes for their video from Feb. 3-28.

Priefert said the team decided to use a “Hotel Horror” theme for the video. The Cougars showed how two friends could have avoided going to a horrible hotel if they had used the BBB’s website before making their trip.

