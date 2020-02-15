Conestoga students enjoy Career Day activities

“Our main goal was to expose students to future options that they may not have known much about or even existed,” McHenry said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Students attended regular classes from 7:50-11 a.m. Student Council members helped college and career representatives set up booths in the gym from 10:20-11 a.m., and the first wave of students walked into the gym at 11 a.m.

CHS teenagers in grades 10-12 visited the booths from 11-11:45 a.m. and grades 7-9 ate lunch during that time. Everyone spent 30 minutes in Cougar Connection groups before flipping the schedule from 12:15-1 p.m.

They visited booths that featured trade schools, two-year and four-year colleges, military branches and multiple businesses. Students could ask questions to the representatives and sign up for additional pamphlets and brochures. The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers even set up a table where students could scoop mortar and use it to lay bricks.

McHenry said organizers wanted to provide students with knowledge about a broad mix of careers at both the career/college fair and small-group presentations. Speakers came from fields such as pharmacy, medicine, law, journalism, law enforcement, construction, education, carpentry and engineering.