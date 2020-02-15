Conestoga students enjoy Career Day activities

CONESTOGA – Hundreds of Conestoga students gained a deeper knowledge of many careers on Wednesday during the district’s inaugural Career Day experience.
Conestoga students in grades 7-12 spent a large portion of the day learning about jobs ranging from education to engineering at the high school campus. They visited with more than 20 college and career representatives in the CHS gym during the late morning and early afternoon. They then spent nearly three hours listening to a variety of professionals speak about their careers in small-group settings.
Conestoga English teacher Amy McHenry said school leaders felt the day was a success. They were pleased with the response students had to both components of the Career Day format.
“The students really seemed engaged in the afternoon,” McHenry said. “They appreciated the mix of college, career and military booths and speakers that were available.”
McHenry and Conestoga colleagues Tracy Morton and Laurel Kreifels played leading roles in the creation of the Career Day initiative. Many other teachers and staff members assisted them by leading Cougar Connection groups during the noon hour and contacting many of the career speakers.
McHenry said organizers visited other career fairs in the area to gain ideas about what to feature during the first-ever CHS event. They decided to create a setup that included a large career/college fair in the gym and a variety of presentations in classrooms.
“Our main goal was to expose students to future options that they may not have known much about or even existed,” McHenry said.
Students attended regular classes from 7:50-11 a.m. Student Council members helped college and career representatives set up booths in the gym from 10:20-11 a.m., and the first wave of students walked into the gym at 11 a.m.
CHS teenagers in grades 10-12 visited the booths from 11-11:45 a.m. and grades 7-9 ate lunch during that time. Everyone spent 30 minutes in Cougar Connection groups before flipping the schedule from 12:15-1 p.m.
They visited booths that featured trade schools, two-year and four-year colleges, military branches and multiple businesses. Students could ask questions to the representatives and sign up for additional pamphlets and brochures. The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers even set up a table where students could scoop mortar and use it to lay bricks.
McHenry said organizers wanted to provide students with knowledge about a broad mix of careers at both the career/college fair and small-group presentations. Speakers came from fields such as pharmacy, medicine, law, journalism, law enforcement, construction, education, carpentry and engineering.
Students attended five 30-minute sessions that ran from 1:10-4 p.m. Teachers presented them with a list of speakers prior to Wednesday and students could choose which sessions to attend based on their career interests. This helped them remain engaged in each session because they were exploring those particular types of jobs.
McHenry said it was also important for students to hear from five separate speakers in shorter sessions rather than one or two professionals in longer time blocks. This expanded the opportunities for all of the middle and high school students.
“Our main goal was exposure to careers and giving students the opportunity to listen to five speakers was key to our goal,” McHenry said.
McHenry and Morton both said they heard many positive comments from students about the information they collected from the Career Day experience. Conestoga senior Ellie Sachs said she was pleased to have a chance to gain new perspectives on future jobs.
“This has been great,” Sachs said after one of the presentations. “I learned a lot today.”