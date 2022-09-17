Conestoga students enjoy Homecoming activities

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students celebrated Homecoming activities on Friday with a full slate of events during the day.

Students took part in a pep rally at Conestoga Elementary School during the morning. Members of the high school cheer and dance teams performed routines for students, and several football players and coaches spoke in front of the children.

Junior and senior high students followed the theme of Cougar Spirit for Friday’s dress-up day. They also dressed up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday’s theme was Bikers against Surfers, Wednesday’s theme was Woodstock and Thursday’s theme was Through the Years.

A large crowd came to Cougar Stadium on Friday night for the Homecoming football game. Weeping Water won the district game 64-6.

Many students remained in place after the final buzzer for the annual Homecoming coronation ceremony. The event took place on the field and featured eight senior candidates.

Sophia Ackerman, Addie Priefert, Emory Trofholz and Jameson Yost were queen candidates in the ceremony. Lucas Anderson, Gage Totilas, Jack Welch and Jayden Widler were king candidates.

Trofholz was crowned princess and Welch was crowned prince at the beginning of the ceremony. Totilas was crowned Homecoming King and Ackerman was crowned Homecoming Queen. 2021 Homecoming Queen Addi Andersen and 2021 Homecoming King Lucas Michel provided crowns to Ackerman and Totilas.