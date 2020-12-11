Conestoga students make winter wonderland of music

CONESTOGA – Scores of students brought joy to the Conestoga world Thursday night during a winter concert in the high school gym.
Junior and senior high musicians created a crescendo of happy sounds at the annual event. The concert featured performances from the guitar ensemble, junior high band and choir, senior high band and choir and combined band/choir group.
Director Cassi Vallis told the socially-distanced audience at the beginning of the concert that students in grades 7-12 were excited to have their concert. Many other schools in the area had cancelled their winter musical events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone in the CHS gym wore masks and followed school protocols regarding the virus.
“I know it looks a little different this year, but do you know how lucky we are to be here doing this?” Vallis said. “This is wonderful to be here sharing the gifts of these students with you.”
Vallis said the pandemic had presented several challenges for band, choir and vocal practices. Some students took classes in the school building while others practiced remotely via Zoom technology from their homes.
Many students had to miss Thursday’s concert because of their in-home status. The junior high choir had nine of its 17 singers in attendance and the high school choir had multiple members who had to watch from their living rooms. Students in the gym waved to their classmates before their performances and Vallis thanked each of them for their efforts.
“Every day our Zoom musicians are there and are doing their best, so we’re glad that they’re practicing and doing everything they can,” Vallis said.
The guitar ensemble performed “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Run, Run, Rudolph!” at the beginning of the evening. CHS senior Levi Bell then donned a pair of outfits for performances on electric guitar. He played Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” before unveiling an original composition entitled “Snoman” for the audience.
The junior high choir sang “Ding Dong! Merrily on High” and “A Bit of Holiday Cheer” before trading places with the high school choir. The older students performed “Mary Did You Know?” and “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Abby Njus and Shelby Curlo delivered soprano solos on the second song.
The junior high band presented renditions of “March of the Magi” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” for the audience, and the high school band performed “Greensleeves” and “Celtic Bell Carol” from their seats.
Dawson Hardesty, Chloe Cavanzon, Ella Shade and Jacob Winter went to the top of the bleachers and made percussion sounds on “Celtic Bell Carol.” They knocked mallets and drumsticks on buckets to create powerful rhythmic beats.
Students then continued a Christmas tradition by performing “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night” at the end of the evening. Junior and senior high band members sat together for “Silent Night,” and choir students from all grade levels came together for “O Holy Night.” Eighth-grade student Ali Bell provided piano accompaniment for the two songs.
Vallis said Conestoga students were grateful for family, friends and community members who watched the concert either in the gym or online. She said that helped make the first semester a joyful experience for all music students in the school.
“Thank you all for your constant support,” Vallis said. “We all appreciate it very much.”
