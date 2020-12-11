Conestoga students make winter wonderland of music

CONESTOGA – Scores of students brought joy to the Conestoga world Thursday night during a winter concert in the high school gym.

Junior and senior high musicians created a crescendo of happy sounds at the annual event. The concert featured performances from the guitar ensemble, junior high band and choir, senior high band and choir and combined band/choir group.

Director Cassi Vallis told the socially-distanced audience at the beginning of the concert that students in grades 7-12 were excited to have their concert. Many other schools in the area had cancelled their winter musical events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone in the CHS gym wore masks and followed school protocols regarding the virus.

“I know it looks a little different this year, but do you know how lucky we are to be here doing this?” Vallis said. “This is wonderful to be here sharing the gifts of these students with you.”

Vallis said the pandemic had presented several challenges for band, choir and vocal practices. Some students took classes in the school building while others practiced remotely via Zoom technology from their homes.