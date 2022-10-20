Conestoga students produce play with Wild West theme

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students will create scenes from the Wild West on stage this season for their annual one-act play performance.

The Cougars will take audience members back to the 1800s as they perform “The Wild Bunch Women” by Nelly E. Cuellar-Garcia. Fourteen students have speaking roles in the play and 17 teenagers are members of the stage crew. They unveiled their play for the first time Monday night at a dress rehearsal.

Director Jessica Schlichtemeier said the play follows Pearl Hart as she recalls her former life as the leader of one of the Wild West’s most notorious female outlaw gangs. The audience watches how the “Wild Bunch Women” become entangled in a dispute that ends in tragedy for several members.

“The story follows the gang as they attempt to cross the border to Mexico to start fresh after leaving the Jesse James gang,” Schlichtemeier said. “But the past is not so easy to outrun for the women, and it’s not long before a group of angry nuns, a local girl with an unlikely connection to the gang and an emissary from the James gang close in on the Wild Bunch Women for one final showdown.”

Senior Delaney Deterding is cast in the starring role of Pearl Hart. Seniors Ella Lewis (Carlotta Thompkins) and Makenzie Jones (Josie Bassett), junior Dani Ahrens (Ann Bassett) and sophomore Averie Andersen (Mary Fields) are joining Deterding as members of the Wild Bunch Women.

Seniors Jagger Plevel (Father Santiago), Gage Totilas (Zebadiah Mimms) and Jayden Speed (Julian Gilman) and junior Evelyn Murdoch (Sister Prudence) are upperclassmen on stage. Sophomores Piper Isham (Abigale), Louis Caniglia (George Gilman), Gaige Gillott (Silent Silas), Alaina Morrical (Sister Agnes) and Ryleigh Hill (Sister Ruth) join the cast of characters in the play.

Schlichtemeier said junior John McConnell is leading a group of 17 stage crew members as stage manager. Seniors Karissa Nickels and Jenna Erny, juniors Brandon Light, Aaron Watson and Xavier Victor, sophomores Alyssa Batt, Celeste Ortega, Raquel Hild, Bella Grasso and Andy Lamoureux and freshmen Hannah Bogatz, Alex Plowman and Jadyn Light are high school stage crew members.

Seventh-grade students Spencer Schlichtemeier, Carson Snipes, Cody Remmers and Elizabeth Anderson are helping with stage crew duties. The 17 students are handling tasks such as lights, sound, set construction, hair and makeup.

The Cougars will deliver their annual dinner theater public performance on Thursday, Nov. 3. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for dinner and the show will start at 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Conestoga drama department. Admission will be $4 for students, $5 for adults and $8 for both the dinner and performance.

Conestoga’s schedule includes performances at Schuyler on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Lincoln High on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Nebraska Capitol Conference contest will take place at the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley on Monday, Nov. 21.

Conestoga will host the District B-1 Meet at the Lofte Theatre on Monday, Nov. 28. Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Nebraska City, Omaha Concordia and Syracuse will compete for a ticket to the state contest. State action will take place at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk on Friday, Dec. 9.