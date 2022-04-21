Conestoga students smile at NHS induction ceremony

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students had a chance to showcase their positive traits Wednesday night during an induction and recognition ceremony.

Students and parents gathered in the high school commons for National Honor Society activities. Ten new members took the National Honor Society pledge and became part of the Sequoia Chapter of NHS. School officials recognized all members of the chapter and gave awards to 11 seniors for their positive leadership.

Conestoga National Honor Society Advisor Rebecca Spangler said she was pleased with the way chapter members had represented the school and community. They helped organize the Veterans Day program this past fall, gathered 250 toys for the Toys for Tots campaign this past winter and helped fellow students with many projects during the year.

Spangler said NHS members completed 300 hours of community service over the past year. They volunteered their time at concession stands, youth sports camps, local thrift stores and other community locations. They also produced top grades in the classroom and served as role models to younger students in the school district.

“We are proud of this record of accomplishment,” Spangler said.

Current NHS members previously voted for five seniors to speak about National Honor Society pillars at the beginning of the ceremony. They selected Johnny Welter, Lucas Michel, Mati Steckler, Morgan McAndrew and Evan Svanda to come forward and lead activities.

Welter spoke about the importance of knowledge, Michel delivered remarks about scholarship and Steckler gave a speech about leadership. McAndrew spoke about character and Svanda delivered remarks about service. They lit candles on a table to represent how those five pillars can provide light to the community, nation and world.

Welter, Michel, Steckler, McAndrew and Svanda then helped new members recite the National Honor Society pledge. Each new member stepped forward and received a certificate of their induction.

Dani Ahrens, Madison Bridges, Jacob Cooke, Kylie Cooke, Drew Froistad, Grant Gross-Rhode, Sydney Honaker, John McConnell, Harleigh Vogler and Aaron Watson joined the group. They smiled as the audience gave them applause after they accepted their certificates.

Spangler also honored members of the senior class. She said they had been good role models for everyone in the school. They received special stoles that they will wear around their necks at next month’s graduation ceremony.

Addi Andersen, Bryson Berg, Tyler Fox, Allison Lewien, Hannah Lewien, McAndrew, Michel, Steckler, Svanda, Lindee Watson and Welter are senior members. They smiled in a line after they received their stoles.

All NHS members gathered in front of the stage for a group photo at the end of the ceremony. Thirty-four students in grades 10-12 were in this year’s picture.

