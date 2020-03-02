Conestoga students to grow healthy foods

“We are proud to support these chapters and the young men and women that have an interest in agriculture,” Frontier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Wilhelm said. “It is a small way that we can give back to the communities that support Frontier Cooperative and a way to support the future of agriculture.”

Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director Stacey Agnew said she was pleased to work with the company on the grants. She said all of the schools would use the grant money for positive educational purposes.

“The Nebraska FFA Foundation financially supports growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture with Frontier Cooperative’s help to area FFA programs to achieve that FFA vision,” Agnew said.

Conestoga FFA students have benefited from previous grants from the agricultural company. The chapter received $2,200 for a goat animal lab in 2018. Students used the grant money to purchase breeding goats, fencing, equipment and animal feed.

The local chapter started the tower garden program through a similar grant in 2018. The company donated $1,000 to Conestoga for the school to purchase its first tower garden.

The tower garden systems will allow CHS teenagers to study new vertical farming technologies. These types of technologies are designed to help farmers and gardeners minimize the amount of resources they need to grow crops and plants. The tower gardens take up less space than traditional horizontal structures and can create large yields of food.

