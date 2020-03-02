Conestoga students to grow healthy foods

CONESTOGA – Conestoga High School students have been making healthy decisions in many subjects throughout the school year.
They will have a chance to help others eat healthy foods with their work on new tower gardens.
Frontier Cooperative provided a grant to the Conestoga FFA program for the school to purchase two new tower gardens. Conestoga students received a $2,557 grant to use for their expanding “Grow Tower” project.
Conestoga FFA Advisor Kaitlin Taylor said the Cougars have been trying to enlarge their agricultural program at the school. Students have been working with one tower garden for the past two years. The garden features a large green base with a cylinder-shaped space in the middle. Plants are attached to the cylinder and receive nourishing light from several spots on the tower.
“Members are excited to add two more to the classroom,” Taylor said.
Students will use one of the new tower gardens for classroom activities in agricultural subjects. Taylor said the second new tower garden will be used to provide fresh lettuce and herbs for Conestoga students and staff.
You have free articles remaining.
Frontier Cooperative donated grants to 13 FFA chapters in Nebraska in February through the Nebraska FFA Foundation. Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Columbus Lakeview, East Butler, Johnson County Central, Mead, Nebraska City, North Bend Central, Palmyra, The Career Academy-Lincoln and Waverly joined Conestoga on the grant list.
“We are proud to support these chapters and the young men and women that have an interest in agriculture,” Frontier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Wilhelm said. “It is a small way that we can give back to the communities that support Frontier Cooperative and a way to support the future of agriculture.”
Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director Stacey Agnew said she was pleased to work with the company on the grants. She said all of the schools would use the grant money for positive educational purposes.
“The Nebraska FFA Foundation financially supports growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture with Frontier Cooperative’s help to area FFA programs to achieve that FFA vision,” Agnew said.
Conestoga FFA students have benefited from previous grants from the agricultural company. The chapter received $2,200 for a goat animal lab in 2018. Students used the grant money to purchase breeding goats, fencing, equipment and animal feed.
The local chapter started the tower garden program through a similar grant in 2018. The company donated $1,000 to Conestoga for the school to purchase its first tower garden.
The tower garden systems will allow CHS teenagers to study new vertical farming technologies. These types of technologies are designed to help farmers and gardeners minimize the amount of resources they need to grow crops and plants. The tower gardens take up less space than traditional horizontal structures and can create large yields of food.