Conestoga students win district FFA honors

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students showcased their leadership talents this past week with appearances at district FFA contests.

The Cougars took part in District 1 Leadership Development Events (LDE) contests on Jan. 18. FFA officials announced winners of the various divisions in a virtual format on Jan. 20.

Conestoga claimed a state berth in the parliamentary procedure contest. The CHS team of Jennifer Sedlacek, Grant Nickels, Tobias Nolting, Evan Svanda, Jordan Slafter and Lindee Watson qualified for state with a second-place district award. Norris finished in first place and Falls City captured third place.

The parliamentary procedure category involves six-person teams from each school. They must demonstrate their knowledge of parliamentary procedure rules to conduct an orderly and efficient meeting. Teams must display the ability to take down complete and accurate minutes of each meeting. They must also present logical and convincing discussions on meeting topics and be able to transact business information.

Lindee Watson earned her second medal of the day with her work in the extemporaneous speaking contest. She collected a third-place award in the event. Noah Niemeyer of Norris finished first and Ashlynn Hartman of Pawnee City placed second.