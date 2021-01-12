Conestoga teacher earns statewide award

Clausen graduated from Logan View Public Schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, exercise and health science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He then earned a master’s degree in physical education and sport coaching from Ball State University before completing his teaching certification from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He is certified to teach physical education in grades 7-12.

Clausen said there were many people who played key roles in his career path. In addition to having a large amount of support from family and friends, he also benefited from having positive role models in both high school and college.

“It’s hard to narrow down just one teacher or coach who inspired me to become a teacher and coach,” Clausen said. “I was lucky to attend a school district that had many teachers and coaches who invested into all of their students to improve.

“They taught us that there weren’t any limits to what a person wanted for their future to be if they put their mind to something and were willing to carry out the daily actions needed to get there. I was fortunate to have many great mentors along the way to show me what an effective teacher and coach is.”