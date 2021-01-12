Conestoga teacher earns statewide award

CONESTOGA – Trenton Clausen has a goal of helping his students make healthy choices in both the weight room and in life.
His passion for his profession helped him pocket one of the top honors in his field this past week.
The National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) announced Jan. 6 that Clausen had earned the Nebraska Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award. Members selected Clausen as the top strength and conditioning coach in Nebraska based on his work at Conestoga for the past three years. He was one of just 30 people in the United States to receive a statewide award.
“I was very humbled when I learned that I was selected for the Coach of the Year Award, because there are so many deserving coaches and successful programs across the state,” Clausen said.
Clausen serves as the strength and conditioning coordinator at Conestoga High School and teaches many classes on those subjects. He also coaches football and track and field for the Cougars. He has been head football coach for three years and will join the track and field program as an assistant coach this spring.
High school coaches from across the nation founded the NHSSCA in the summer of 2016. The organization presents the Coach of the Year Award each winter to teachers who have developed a healthy curriculum for students in their schools. It is also meant to highlight the many accomplishments of the award winners.
Clausen graduated from Logan View Public Schools and earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, exercise and health science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He then earned a master’s degree in physical education and sport coaching from Ball State University before completing his teaching certification from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He is certified to teach physical education in grades 7-12.
Clausen said there were many people who played key roles in his career path. In addition to having a large amount of support from family and friends, he also benefited from having positive role models in both high school and college.
“It’s hard to narrow down just one teacher or coach who inspired me to become a teacher and coach,” Clausen said. “I was lucky to attend a school district that had many teachers and coaches who invested into all of their students to improve.
“They taught us that there weren’t any limits to what a person wanted for their future to be if they put their mind to something and were willing to carry out the daily actions needed to get there. I was fortunate to have many great mentors along the way to show me what an effective teacher and coach is.”
Clausen was a strength and conditioning intern at Texas Christian University in the summer of 2009, and he served in the same role at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from August 2009-August 2011. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Maryland for 16 months before returning to the Omaha area in 2012. He worked in the private sector as a sports performance coach for nearly six years before joining Conestoga’s staff in May 2018.
Clausen leads many of his classes in the school’s fitness facility called the Cougar Den. The building houses a large amount of exercise equipment for students to use each day. Clausen shows teenagers how to handle weights in a safe manner so they can use them to build power, agility and endurance.
He said one of the best parts of his profession is watching students become stronger from physical, mental and emotional standpoints. Many Cougars have relied on the lessons they learned in the weight room to achieve success in athletics, fine arts and academic activities.
“The thing that I enjoy the most about teaching and coaching strength and conditioning is seeing the student growth each year,” Clausen said. “It’s amazing to see the results our students attain through their dedication and commitment to improving themselves physically and mentally. They gain confidence in themselves and their teammates by investing into their future through striving to improve each training session.”
Clausen said he has also been inspired by the Conestoga community’s response to his teaching strategies. He said that encouragement has reinforced his desire to help CHS students make healthy choices in upcoming years.
“The Conestoga school district and community is very supportive of our strength and conditioning program, which allows us to provide a great experience for all of our students in this area,” Clausen said. “I can’t thank everyone in the district and community enough for allowing our strength and conditioning program to continue to develop and improve for our students.”