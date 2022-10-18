Conestoga teachers earn awards from UNO

OMAHA – Conestoga teachers Sarah DeWispelare and Rebecca Spangler have made positive impacts on students with their knowledge in the classroom.

University of Nebraska-Omaha officials honored them this past week with awards for their teaching skills.

DeWispelare and Spangler received the University of Nebraska-Omaha Showcase Teacher Award. They traveled to Omaha on Oct. 12 to accept their honors. They then spent time in college classrooms instructing future teachers about many educational topics.

Spangler has taught in classrooms for 11 years and has been at Conestoga for the past four years. She leads Spanish classes at Conestoga Junior/Senior High School each week. She teaches Spanish I, II, III and IV and gives students opportunities to immerse themselves in the Spanish language and culture.

Spangler studied abroad in Valparaiso, Chile, during her days as an undergraduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After earning her bachelor’s degree in secondary Spanish education, Spangler began graduate school at Southern Oregon University and Universidad de Guanajuato in Mexico.

Spangler lived in Guanajuato as part of her graduate studies. She earned a master’s degree in Spanish language teaching. She also owns a teaching endorsement in English as a Second Language (ESL) from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Spangler has been able to incorporate her personal travel experiences into her classroom curriculum at Conestoga. She has journeyed to Panama, Costa Rica, Spain, Peru and the Dominican Republic.

DeWispelare has taught at Conestoga for the past six years. She teaches seventh-grade math and pre-algebra in the district.

DeWispelare grew up on a ranch with her parents and three older siblings in Columbus. She took part in multiple activities at Columbus Lakeview before beginning classes at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in May 2017. She is endorsed in both math and English language arts for grades 5-9.

DeWispelare also helps with school activities outside her classroom. She is co-head coach of the Cass Wildcats high school softball program, head coach of the junior high quiz bowl team and junior class co-sponsor.