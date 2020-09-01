 Skip to main content
Congressional candidate Bolz to greet Plattsmouth residents Monday
Congressional candidate Bolz to greet Plattsmouth residents Monday

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to Tailgate with Kate.

That’s the name of an event this Monday in Plattsmouth where the public can visit with Kate Bolz, the Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District that includes all of Cass County.

Bolz will be in Rhylander Park, perhaps in one of the gazebos or nearby, according to her campaign, from 6 to 7 p.m.

She will make a brief speech, then take questions from the audience, according to her campaign.

Bolz is running against Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry.

The entrance to Rhylander Park is at 705 Lincoln Ave.

Kate Bolz

 Timothy Rohwer
