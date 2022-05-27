Congressional candidate expresses view in local visit

PLATTSMOUTH – Congressional candidate Patty Pansing-Brooks said she supports the Second Amendment, but not the right to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

“I want them to get a permit and have some training,” she said during a Plattsmouth visit on Thursday.

She also supports universal background checks before obtaining a weapon.

“I’m in favor of protecting the home, but I’m also concerned with people having access without any oversight.”

The Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s First Congressional District, which includes Cass County, held a meet-and-greet event at the Back Alley Diner where she discussed various issues, including a need for more kindness.

“My goal is to get people to be kinder. We’re stronger if we treat people kinder.”

On energy, Pansing-Brooks said, “We have to look at all the different energy sources.”

That includes an increased emphasis on ethanol as an energy source, Pansing-Brooks said.

During her travels across the district, many people told her they are concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the abortion rights law Roe vs. Wade, in part because it could eventually lead the government to attack other privacy issues, like birth control and same-sex marriage, the candidate said.

She supports lower prescription drug costs and finding more markets for Nebraska farmers to sell their commodities.

For the past eight years, Pansing-Brooks has been a state senator representing Lincoln before announcing this year to seek the area’s Congressional seat.

She will face off against Republican candidate Mike Flood in a special election on June 28 to fill out the remaining term of Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in late March after being convicted of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

A major difference between herself and Flood, she said, was his approval of Fortenberry’s opposition of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that, among many other things, will ensure rural areas have access to reliable high-speed internet through a large investment in broadband infrastructure deployment.

“I can’t imagine anybody voting against that bill,” Pansing-Brooks said. “I can’t imagine anything more important than broadband in our state.”

She has “key people” knowledgeable in many fields advising her on issues, Pansing-Brooks said.

“I’m looking forward to doing this,” she said of serving in Congress.

