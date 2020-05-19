Congressional candidate gets big endorsement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – State Sen. Kate Bolz, who recently won the Democratic Party primary for Nebraska’s First Congressional District, has received an endorsement from a famous name in Nebraska politics – Bob Kerrey.

"I’ve had the privilege of watching and following Kate Bolz’s career in the Nebraska Legislature for the past eight years,” the former governor and U.S. senator said in a statement from the Nebraska Democratic Party. “Her compassion, common sense and integrity are the marks of leadership that we desperately need today in Washington.

“Kate Bolz will take on the drug and pharmaceutical companies and fight to lower the costs of prescription drugs. And, she will stand up for farmers, rural communities, and businesses impacted by a failed trade war. Please join me in supporting my friend, Kate Bolz, as your next Congresswoman."

In response, Bolz said she is honored to have earned the endorsement of Kerrey, who is also a Medal of Honor recipient.

“His leadership at the state and national levels demonstrates his commitment to our shared Nebraska values of opportunity and justice. I'm especially honored to be endorsed by an impressive military veteran and thank him for his service to our country.”

Bolz will face Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in this November’s general election for that Congressional seat that includes Cass County.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0