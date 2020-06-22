Cooper family feeding animals across country

Cole began learning about agriculture from a young age on his family’s farm west of Elmwood. Rob and Jodi Cooper helped both Cole and daughter Ashtyn raise livestock on an award-winning level. Ashtyn earned honors in elite showmanship categories during her high school career, and she also collected several state accolades in her Future Business Leaders of America projects.

Cole became well-known in the state for his work with animals. He showed the champion FFA market lambs in the lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight divisions at the 2018 Nebraska State Fair, and he won three awards in general-market lamb categories at the 2019 National Western Stock Show. He placed second, third and fourth in his national events.

Family members wanted to share their knowledge of science-based animal nutrition with others, and they decided to start Cooper Specialty Feeds for that purpose. Rob Cooper owns master’s and doctorate degrees in ruminant nutrition and has developed food programs for large cattle operations. His expertise provided the foundation for a company that now supplies nutritional products for cattle, sheep and goats.

“We really enjoyed watching the kids show cattle and lambs, and we got together and felt that this was a business we could do,” Rob said. “I think we’ve all been enjoying it.”