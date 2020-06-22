Cooper family feeding animals across country

UNION – Cole Cooper has a vision of helping his family’s specialty feed business continue to thrive in the coming years.
He is looking forward to the opportunities that will come once he returns to the agricultural sector for his full-time career.
Cooper is playing a key role in the expansion of Union-based Cooper Specialty Feeds. The Cass County business has become an emerging player in the animal feed industry over the past three years. The company has more than 200 clients in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Indiana, Wyoming, Texas, Montana, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
Cooper is currently studying agricultural business at Northwest Missouri State University and is planning to use his knowledge to benefit the family. The former Nebraska State Fair livestock champion said he is excited about the possibilities for the future.
“It’s a really interesting industry,” Cooper said. “I love being able to solve problems and help out people, and I like being involved in the business as a whole. It’s something that’s fun for me.”
“Cole loves being involved in agriculture,” Jodi Cooper said. “I think he enjoys the science behind all of it, and he’s made so many friends from being involved in the county and state fairs. It’s working out really well for him.”
Cole began learning about agriculture from a young age on his family’s farm west of Elmwood. Rob and Jodi Cooper helped both Cole and daughter Ashtyn raise livestock on an award-winning level. Ashtyn earned honors in elite showmanship categories during her high school career, and she also collected several state accolades in her Future Business Leaders of America projects.
Cole became well-known in the state for his work with animals. He showed the champion FFA market lambs in the lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight divisions at the 2018 Nebraska State Fair, and he won three awards in general-market lamb categories at the 2019 National Western Stock Show. He placed second, third and fourth in his national events.
Family members wanted to share their knowledge of science-based animal nutrition with others, and they decided to start Cooper Specialty Feeds for that purpose. Rob Cooper owns master’s and doctorate degrees in ruminant nutrition and has developed food programs for large cattle operations. His expertise provided the foundation for a company that now supplies nutritional products for cattle, sheep and goats.
“We really enjoyed watching the kids show cattle and lambs, and we got together and felt that this was a business we could do,” Rob said. “I think we’ve all been enjoying it.”
Family members discovered a large building along U.S. Highway 34 in Union was up for sale, and they turned the property into the headquarters for their growing operation. The structure features an office area and a processing garage where bags of animal feed are filled and stitched together for customers. The property also features eight large elevated silos that hold multiple varieties of animal products.
Cooper Specialty Feeds currently offers four cattle feeds, three feeds for goats and three feeds for sheep. There is also a “Final Bloom” supplement that aids in the development of cattle and lambs for show competition. The company has also started offering a vitamin and mineral supplement that encourages hair growth in cattle, sheep and goats. It contains ingredients such as biotin, kelp and capsicum oleoresin.
The business provides detailed feeding instructions for each product to livestock producers. They supply a chemical analysis chart for each type of feed and list the nutritional and health benefits of each ingredient. For example, roasted soybeans contained in a show lamb barley product give the animals a valuable source of bypass protein.
Cole said he has been grateful for the opportunity to gain real-world knowledge about the agriculture industry while studying in college.
“It’s been interesting taking my ag business classes at Northwest Missouri State, because I’ve been lucky enough to get to practice what they’re teaching,” he said. “It’s been a great experience because it feels like I’m getting a head start on everything.”
Cole has gained even more education about the business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students left the Maryville campus earlier this spring for health reasons, and that has allowed him to work with his family in Union.
The Elmwood-Murdock graduate spends a large portion of his day inside the company’s headquarters. He fills bags with products such as a show cattle grower feed that includes corn, barley, soybeans and protein as main ingredients. After he loads the containers with the animal feed, he then takes the bags to a sewing machine that stitches them shut to ensure freshness and quality.
Cole and his family then load the finished products onto shelves and pallets across the storage facility. Workers are then able to transport hundreds of yellow bags emblazoned with the company’s name to livestock producers.
Cole is also able to field questions from interested purchasers across the country. His name is now listed next to Rob and Jodi as one of the principal contacts on the company’s website. He has also used his extensive network of friends from his showmanship days to increase the operation’s list of clients.
“When Cole came home from college he stepped right in and took on a lot of responsibility,” Jodi said. “He’s done such a great job with everything. Rob and I trust him completely.”
Jodi said she has enjoyed being able to spend more time with Rob, Ashtyn and Cole over the past several months. She said she was excited to watch her son begin to form a vision that will lead to a large yield of business opportunities.
“One of the best things is that our family gets to do this together,” Jodi said. “It’s pretty special to be able to share these experiences, and I know it’s going to help Cole a lot in his future. I’m really proud of him.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!