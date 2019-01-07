BEAVER LAKE – An area bank is opening a new branch to better serve many of its customers.
Cornerstone Bank will open for business Mon., January 14, in its newly constructed building at 211 Rock Bluff Road near Beaver Lake.
Russ Henning, vice president and the bank’s manager for Murray and Beaver Lake, said the bank wanted to expand its service footprint to better serve its many customers in the Beaver Lake area.
“I am very excited to open our new bank branch near Beaver Lake,” he said. “We have enjoyed serving our Beaver Lake customers in Murray and this new building will be very convenient for them.”
The bank will also be a couple of miles closer for its Plattsmouth customers, he added.
The 6,500 square foot, full service bank features two drive-thru teller lanes and drive-thru ATM.
The Cornerstone Bank in Murray will remain open, Henning said.
Besides creating more convenience for its customers, Cornerstone is also helping the local economy with the hiring of six employees to service its Beaver Lake branch, he said.
“The Beaver Lake and Murray communities have been very supportive of Cornerstone Bank and we, in turn, are committed to these communities and to serving the financial needs of our customers,” Henning said.
The bank will have expanded hours at the Beaver Lake branch. The drive–thru hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays, while the lobby will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. The Murray branch will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and closed Saturdays.
The bank is planning a Grand Opening celebration Thursday, January 31. Activities include a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 5:30 p.m., followed by a business after hours from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.6 billion bank with 42 banking facilities in 33 communities including Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, Shelton, St. Edward, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York.