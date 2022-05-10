Cornstock is this year's Harvest Festival theme

PLATTSMOUTH – First there was Woodstock.

Now get ready for…Cornstock?

OK, so it might not be quite the extravaganza that brought hundreds of thousands to Woodstock, the famous New York outdoor rock concert in 1969.

Nevertheless, Cornstock promises to be a whole lot of fun, and music, for folks around these parts.

Cornstock is this year’s theme for the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

“Preparations are underway,” said Linda Worlein, the festival board treasurer.

She discussed this year’s festival at Tuesday’s Brown Bag speaker series at the Cass County Historical Society.

The festival will be held on Sept. 8 through 11, mostly downtown.

There will be the festivities that have become traditional in this longtime community gathering, according to Worlein.

There will be a coronation on opening night with parades, a talent show, plus kids and adult games throughout the weekend.

Food vendors and quilt and flower shows are on the schedule, plus a pep rally will be held on that Friday afternoon, she said.

Two bands have been lined up, one on Friday evening, the other on the following evening.

A fireworks show is still in the planning stage, she said.

One event not returning, though, is the large tractor pull on the final day, Worlein said.

The festivities end on that Sunday with a fly-in breakfast at the Plattsmouth Airport, followed that evening with a community-wide dinner in Rhylander Park.

Cornstock was the theme chosen among four entries from the public, she said. The Plattsmouth Harvest Festival is the oldest, continuous harvest festival in Nebraska.

“The first festival was held on Oct. 5th through the 8th, 1932,” Worlein said.

