PLATTSMOUTH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has awarded a $1.68 million construction contract to Midlands Construction Inc. of Nebraska City to repair approximately 300 feet of a flood-damaged bank of the Platte River about 1.25 river miles from the confluence of the Platte and Missouri rivers by Plattsmouth.
At that particular location, the entire depth of the bank on the right side of the river has washed away, thereby allowing significant volumes of water to exit the channel and begin to establish a new path to the Missouri River south of its original path, according to the Corps.
The bank will be reconstructed to match its pre-flood elevations and although not intended to provide flood protection, large rock is being used in the repair to prevent the bank from washing out again from future flood events.
The contract requires the initial bank closure be complete by the middle of February and the remainder substantially done by early March.
“The intent of this repair is to restore a single, reliable confluence for the Platte and Missouri rivers that can efficiently merge flows from both systems and to retain its self-cleaning ability to avoid adverse impacts to the Missouri River navigation channel,” said Dave Sobczyk, a corps official at the Omaha office.
The City of Plattsmouth will have no direct involvement with the repairs because it’s outside the city limits on private property, said Mayor Paul Lambert.
Nevertheless, he added that the repairs should help this area in future high-water situations.
“It’s definitely good news for the city,” he said. “It’s excellent.”