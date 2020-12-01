 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corrections officer honored for saving inmate's life
View Comments

Corrections officer honored for saving inmate's life

{{featured_button_text}}
saving a life

Brian Reissig, a Cass County Jail corrections officer, was recently honored for his work in saving the life of an inmate, who apparently was in the process of harming himself. During ceremonies, Sheriff William Brueggemann put a life-saving pin on Reissig's uniform, while he holds a letter of commendation from the sheriff.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – On Nov. 3, a Cass County Jail inmate attempted to harm himself in the jail’s quarantine housing module.

The quick action of Brian Reissig, a corrections officer, helped saved the man’s life. Reissig was recently given a letter of commendation for his efforts.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Reissig entered the top-floor cell of the inmate after another staff member alerted Reissig that the inmate was trying to strangle/hang himself from a bunk with a bedsheet.

Reissig, who is also a firefighter, did not hesitate to use his training to immediately lift the inmate to take the strain from his neck and prevent further injury, Brueggemann said.

Reissig was able to untie the knot while lifting the inmate's body, laid the inmate on the floor and began the attempt to revive him.

Reissig advised master control and coordinated with Plattsmouth emergency medical staff directly, saving precious time, the sheriff said.

“Brian provided a very complete and focused report to the responding ALS (advanced life support) personnel while they were enroute to the jail, as well as when they arrived on-site,” Brueggemann said.

Brueggemann said he issued the commendation letter to Reissig for his exemplary work and lifesaving efforts. Reissig also received a life-saving pin to wear on his uniform.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bond reduced in local DUI case
News

Bond reduced in local DUI case

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will face a reduced bond for allegedly committing his third drunk-driving offense in Cass County earlier this fall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News