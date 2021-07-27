Cost for removing tree debris could be "substantial," mayor says

PLATTSMOUTH – The local cleanup from the recent wind storm is nearly complete with the next step finding a company to remove tree debris from the city dump site, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

“We’ll put out an RFB (request for bids) for someone to grind them on site and haul the chips away,” he said on Tuesday.

The cost could be substantial and companies in that line of work are busy at the moment, Lambert said.

“I hope it can be done so that we can have a fall cleanup,” he said. “It would be impossible to have a fall cleanup if that is still there.”

Folks he talked to said this storm on July 7 created more debris than a similar storm in 2017, Lambert said.

Because of constant disposal, the city’s dump site remained open this past weekend, a week longer than planned.

Some who came to dispose of debris were from outside the city and had to leave if they couldn’t show proof of residency, Lambert said. While understanding the need for disposal, Lambert said dumping debris from elsewhere will add on to the total cost that city taxpayers will have to pay.

“Plattsmouth can’t pay for everything.”