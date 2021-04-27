Cougars, Blue Devils earn state stock market awards

LINCOLN – Students from Conestoga and Plattsmouth showcased their talents as future stockbrokers during a statewide financial contest.

Cass County teenagers took part in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge at their respective schools April 20. Members of the CFA Society Nebraska organization presented the virtual event to high school students from across the state. Nearly 700 people competed for the title of top investment team during the contest.

Junior Achievement of Lincoln representative Kim Pramberg said students completed five in-class lessons prior to the competition. They learned basic knowledge about the stock market and the importance of saving and investing. They also prepared themselves with tips on teamwork, problem-solving skills and critical thinking.

Each team received $1,000,000 in shares of fictitious companies for the virtual competition, which ran on a live feed from Lincoln. Students had to monitor fictitious events as they impacted the market throughout the 60-turn trading period. This forced students to decide if they wanted to buy, sell or trade their stocks on a real-time basis.