Cougars, Blue Devils earn state stock market awards

LINCOLN – Students from Conestoga and Plattsmouth showcased their talents as future stockbrokers during a statewide financial contest.
Cass County teenagers took part in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge at their respective schools April 20. Members of the CFA Society Nebraska organization presented the virtual event to high school students from across the state. Nearly 700 people competed for the title of top investment team during the contest.
Junior Achievement of Lincoln representative Kim Pramberg said students completed five in-class lessons prior to the competition. They learned basic knowledge about the stock market and the importance of saving and investing. They also prepared themselves with tips on teamwork, problem-solving skills and critical thinking.
Each team received $1,000,000 in shares of fictitious companies for the virtual competition, which ran on a live feed from Lincoln. Students had to monitor fictitious events as they impacted the market throughout the 60-turn trading period. This forced students to decide if they wanted to buy, sell or trade their stocks on a real-time basis.
Organizers tallied the results after the final trading period was completed. They judged students on their return on investment (ROI), which was symbolized as a percentage based on their initial $1 million treasure of stocks. They also determined what each group’s overall profit was for the day.
Conestoga students Lane Fox, Ty Fox, Grant Nickels and Jennifer Sedlacek earned one of the top prizes in Nebraska for their efforts. They went by the name of Larry the Ostriches in the contest and finished fifth in overall standings. The quartet had a return on investment of 68.34 percent and ended the contest with $1,683,351.12 in the stock market.
Teams from Lincoln Pius X and Yutan finished in the top two spots. The Lincoln Pius X group won the state title with a ROI of 94.15 percent, which allowed students to finish with $1,941,504.88. Yutan’s squad had a ROI of 87.66 percent and a total stock market valuation of $1,876,636.88.
Results from Junior Achievement of Lincoln listed only team names and not individual members. Results include each team’s state placement, net worth and return on investment.
Conestoga Results
Larry the Ostriches – 5th place – $1,683,351.12 – 68.34 percent
Cougars of Wall Street – 25th place – $1,448,143.25 – 44.81 percent
Bitcoin Lyfe – 55th place – $1,283,612 – 28.36 percent
Pantone 202 – 65th place – $1,255,498.38 – 25.55 percent
Elon Muskanytes – 76th place – $1,219,085.50 – 21.91 percent
Manchester City – 109th place – $1,133,616.38 – 13.36 percent
Cougarettes – 113th place – $1,103,745.12 – 10.37 percent
Stoga to the Moon – 115th place – $1,102,338.38 – 10.23 percent
Murrayville – 118th place – $1,096,820.00 – 9.68 percent
C1 Gold – 126th place – $1,065,659.00 – 6.57 percent
C1 Stocks – 139th place – $1,022,573.19 – 2.26 percent
Gloe Dogs – 140th place – $942,847.62 – -5.72 percent
Team Colton – 142nd place – $871,549.81 – -12.85 percent
Plattsmouth Results
Blue Devils – 13th place – $1,634,991.88 – 63.50 percent
Wolfies – 21st place – $1,472,565.38 – 47.26 percent
Chocolate Covered Dragons – 29th place – $1,418.837.38 – 41.88 percent
Speculators – 92nd place – $1,166,909 – 16.69 percent
Northstarz – 117th place – $1,097,642.88 – 9.76 percent