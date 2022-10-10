Cougars, Blue Devils play music at band contest

BENNINGTON – Conestoga and Plattsmouth students played sunny notes Saturday in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Bennington High School.

The Cougars and Blue Devils competed in the Bennington Marching Invitational at Badger Stadium. A total of 13 marching bands took part in the event, which included performances, clinician sessions and an awards ceremony.

Ben Coatney is director of bands at Bennington and helped organize the day’s activities. He told fellow band instructors prior to the show that he hoped students would gain a great deal from the experience.

“We are excited to announce that Bennington Public Schools is hosting the Bennington Marching Invitational once again for 2022,” Coatney said. “This event was established to provide programs of all sizes and classifications an opportunity to receive top-notch feedback in a supportive learning environment that prepares them for future contests, and we are proud to continue hosting this event for another year.”

Syracuse, Bishop Neumann and David City Aquinas participated in Class C at the festival. Conestoga, Plattsmouth, Auburn, Nebraska City, Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo and Seward were in Class B, and Lincoln Pius X and Schuyler were in Class A. Bennington band members performed a show but were not eligible for awards due to being the host school.

A panel of judges evaluated students in several categories. Landon Barada judged musical performances on an overall scale and Dr. Wade Howles evaluated individual musical performances. Rob Hartung looked at individual visual performances and Roger Groth judged visual performances of the entire ensemble.

Andrea Kellett judged color guard performances for bands that had students with flags or batons. Rex Barker and Pete Wilger were the festival’s clinicians and provided analysis and feedback to bands inside Bennington’s gym.

Class B bands could receive Division I, II, III or IV ratings. Bands that received a total score of 70 or more points received a Division I rating of Superior. Bands that collected a total score of 55-69.99 points received a Division II rating of Excellent, and Division III ratings went to bands with a score of 40-54.99 points.

Drum majors and section leaders from all bands took part in an awards ceremony after Bennington musicians finished their show. Plattsmouth and Conestoga both received trophies for their work on the Bennington field.

Judges awarded Plattsmouth a Division I rating of Superior. The Blue Devils performed a show called “Ritual” for the audience.

Judges awarded Conestoga a Division II rating of Excellent. The Cougars performed a show that contained songs from the musical “Grease.”

It was the second performance for Conestoga during the week. The Cougars traveled to Palmyra on Oct. 5 for the Bluez Marching Invite. Conestoga earned a Division I rating of Superior at the contest.

Both marching bands will return to the field for contests on Saturday, Oct. 15. Conestoga will travel to Ashland for the Oxbow Marching Invitational. Action will take place at Ashland Memorial Stadium in the morning and afternoon. An individual schedule for bands was not available.

Plattsmouth will compete in the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational. Action will take place at Seacrest Field in Lincoln. The Blue Devils are scheduled to perform at 12 p.m. and will be in Class 2A.

Twenty-four bands are scheduled to perform in Lincoln during the day. They will travel from as far away as Ogallala and North Platte for the contest. An awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at 6:15 p.m.