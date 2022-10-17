Cougars, Blue Devils prepare for state marching band competitions

Conestoga and Plattsmouth marching band musicians continued their seasons Saturday with performances at a pair of competitions.

Conestoga traveled to Ashland for the Oxbow Marching Invitational. The Cougars captured a Division II rating of Excellent with their work at Ashland Memorial Stadium. They received a trophy at an awards show at the conclusion of the festival.

CHS musicians will create program history on Saturday, Oct. 22. They will perform at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition for the first time. The Cougars will travel to Kearney High School for one of the festival sites.

There are 42 students in this year’s Conestoga marching band. Director Cassi Vallis said the Cougars were looking forward to the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of a large audience.

“State is next weekend and we’re excited and ready to rock out for our last performance of the season,” Vallis said.

The Cougars are scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. at the KHS stadium. An awards ceremony for Classes 1A and 2A is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Other schools that will play in Classes 1A and 2A in Kearney include Kearney Catholic, Pierce, Hastings St. Cecilia, Hershey, Cozad, Adams Central, Minden, McCook, Aurora, York, Columbus Lakeview, Ogallala, Wayne and Holdrege.

Grand Island Northwest, Lexington, Hastings, North Platte, Fremont, Columbus and Kearney High will play in the Classes 3A and 4A portion of the Kearney schedule. An awards ceremony for those schools will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Plattsmouth traveled to the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational. The Blue Devils earned a Division I rating of Superior with their efforts at Seacrest Field. They collected a trophy at an awards presentation at the end of the day.

PHS musicians will return to Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the NSBA State Marching Band Competition. The Blue Devils will compete at 3:15 p.m. at Seacrest Field. An awards ceremony for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Other schools that will play in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A include Platteview, Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood, Seward, Nebraska City, David City Aquinas, Bishop Neumann, Syracuse, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Bennington, Beatrice, Ralston, Lincoln Pius X and Waverly. Wayne State College will deliver a 6 p.m. exhibition performance prior to the awards show.

Schools in Classes 4A and 5A will start their state contest at 7 p.m. Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson, Lincoln Northeast, Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Central, Lincoln High, Omaha South, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southeast will perform. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will play at 10:15 p.m. and an awards ceremony will start at 10:30 p.m.

Admission prices to both state events will be $9 for adults and $6 for students.