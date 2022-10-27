Cougars, Blue Devils win awards at state contests

Conestoga and Plattsmouth musicians ended their marching band seasons Saturday with successful scores at state contests.

The Cougars and Blue Devils took part in state contests sponsored by the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association. Conestoga traveled to Kearney High School and Plattsmouth went to Seacrest Field in Lincoln for a full day of action.

Conestoga competed in the state contest for the first time. The Cougars earned a Division I rating for their performance of a show inspired by the musical “Grease.”

Director Cassi Vallis said she was thrilled to have a Division I score at the state contest. She said the Cougars made a large amount of progress from the beginning of the year.

“I’m incredibly proud of our 7-12 marching band and their accomplishments this season,” Vallis said. “We started off the year a little hesitant. Instead of letting that hold us back, we persevered and continued to improve with each performance. We paid close attention to the judges’ comments from each previous performance, and we were always tweaking specific moments in the show from a musical and visual standpoint.”

Vallis said Conestoga musicians enjoyed going to Kearney for the contest. Not only were the Cougars able to compete in a state environment for the first time, but they were able to do so in a stadium that was recently renovated.

“The Kearney site is truly a beautiful stadium to perform in,” Vallis said. “The hosts were very helpful and the performance locations were accommodating for bands of all sizes. Of course the kids love the bus rides more than anything, and we were able to make many fun memories during the three hours there and back.”

Schools that received Division I scores at the Kearney site included Conestoga, Kearney Catholic, Pierce, Hershey, Adams Central, Minden, McCook, Aurora, York, Ogallala, Holdrege, Grand Island Northwest, Lexington, Hastings, North Platte, Fremont, Columbus and Kearney High.

Schools that received Division II scores at the Kearney site included Hastings St. Cecilia, Cozad, Columbus Lakeview and Wayne.

Vallis said being in the Division I group was the result of many hours of hard work by band members. She said it was especially meaningful for seniors in the band.

“Ending with a Superior rating at our first-ever NSBA state marching competition was a dream come true, especially for our seniors,” Vallis said. “They were seventh graders when I started at Conestoga, and to finish their marching career this way meant the world to us.”

Plattsmouth musicians received a Division II rating of Excellent for their performance. Director Jeremy Haupt said the Blue Devils had improved “a lot” during the school year.

Schools that received Division I scores at the Lincoln site included Bishop Neumann, Fort Calhoun, Platteview, Seward, Nebraska City, Bennington, Beatrice, Ralston, Lincoln Pius X, Waverly, Norfolk, Lincoln Northeast, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central, Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southeast.

Schools that received Division II scores at the Lincoln site included Plattsmouth, David City Aquinas, Syracuse, Falls City, Wahoo, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Benson and Omaha South. Ashland-Greenwood received a Division III rating.