Cougars capture business awards at FBLA convention

KEARNEY – Conestoga students created a full portfolio of winning business moments this past week during a statewide conference in Kearney.

Seventeen students took part in the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference. Events took place April 11-13 at the Younes Conference Center.

Conestoga FBLA Advisor Jeff Brokaw said he was pleased with the results from this year’s conference. Junior Makenzie Jones and sophomore John McConnell each earned state medals in their competitive events, and freshman Callie Todd captured honorable mention recognition in her contest. Many other Cougars posted positive scores in their activities.

“We had a pretty successful time at the State FBLA Leadership Conference this year,” Brokaw said.

Brokaw said he was thrilled with the number of students who traveled to Kearney for state events. McConnell, Todd, Makenzie Jones, Addi Andersen, Madison Bridges, Britany Jones, Sessa Mahr, Dani Ahrens, Mati Steckler, Alyssa Batt, Rachel Bradley, Brody McClatchey, Sophia Ackerman, Trey Rodis, Ethan Avidano, Carter Arens and Jagger Plevel represented Conestoga at the convention.

“This was the largest group in my five years that we have ever taken to the state conference,” Brokaw said. “This was also the first one to be held in Kearney, as last year was virtual, and before that it was hosted in Omaha.”

McConnell collected a pair of state medals in his events. He earned third place in the journalism category and seventh place in the political science contest.

Students in the journalism category took a written test about the subject. They answered questions about the economics, history and business of journalism. They also showcased their knowledge about grammar and formatting topics and various scenarios involving media law and ethics.

Students in the top three places will represent Nebraska at the FBLA National Leadership Conference. McConnell earned a trophy for advancing to nationals. This year’s national conference will take place June 29-July 2 in Chicago.

Teenagers in the political science category also took a written test about the subject. They answered questions about political science terms and concepts, the history and role of political science in the United States, civil liberties and rights in political science, forms of government and legislatures, the powers and elections of the United States Congress, mass media and politics, public opinion and culture, the federal judicial system, federal bureaucracy, political science law, government fiscal policy, public and social policy, government-related foreign and defense policies and international relations concepts.

Makenzie Jones appeared in the state awards ceremony for her work in the agribusiness category. She left Kearney with a fourth-place medal.

Students in the agribusiness category had to furnish their own laptops and take an online test at the conference. They answered agribusiness questions involving economics, finances, accounting, marketing, terminology and trends, management analysis, decision-making skills and health, safety and environmental management concepts.

Todd received an honorable mention award for her abilities in the introduction to parliamentary procedure contest. Students who produce scores in the top four percent of the state in their FBLA categories receive honorable mention recognition.

Students took a written test about their knowledge of parliamentary procedure principles. They answered many questions about national bylaws of the FBLA organization. State leaders also presented questions from the official test bank of the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Brokaw received state recognition at the conference for completing five academic years of service as a chapter advisor. He has taught at Conestoga since August 2017 and has helped the CHS chapter grow throughout his tenure.

Brokaw earned a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing and information technology education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Wayne State College in 2016.

