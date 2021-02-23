Cougars claim state championship

“I feel the girls were extremely confident in their abilities to be top contenders at state,” Hogue said. “They cleaned their routines until they were confident that they could give their best performance. They all know that at the end of the day that’s what is most important – being confident in knowing they did their best no matter the outcome!

“We can never go into a competition knowing what the judges will like. So the only way to be confident is to just do your very best and know you gave your full effort.”

Hogue said the coronavirus pandemic created a unique set of obstacles for all Nebraska dance teams this season. Nebraska Coaches Association officials had to lengthen this year’s event to four days to follow state safety protocols. Many teams wore masks during performances at their schools, and quarantines kept nearly every squad from having a traditional number of workouts.

“Oh my goodness, did we have some challenges this year!” Hogue said. “We are not unique in that. I think all teams faced challenges this year. I truly think it’s a miracle that any dance team could be properly prepared to compete at state this year.