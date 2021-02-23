Cougars claim state championship

GRAND ISLAND – Conestoga athletes continued their dancing dynasty this past weekend by producing a dynamic result in the biggest contest of the year.
The Cougars earned the top prize at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island. Conestoga captured a state championship in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division with a team score of 80.10 points. The group also secured third-place medals in the Class C-1 Pom Division with a team mark of 80.65 points.
Conestoga head dance coach Angie Hogue said the Cougars made the most of their opportunity to shine in the state spotlight on Feb. 17. Senior captains Kenna Jensen and Myah Cummings led teammates Mati Steckler, Ella Wilson, Morgan McAndrew, Addie Priefert, Emory Trofholz, Jameson Yost and Sessa Mahr on a first-place run at the event.
“I am so incredibly proud of this group of girls and how they came together to dance as one and give their best performances at state!” Hogue said. “We spent months preparing the routines to showcase their best talents, and it’s so fantastic for them to see their efforts pay off! They worked really hard to be their very best.”
Hogue said the Cougars had a goal of defending their state title in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division. They began learning their dance moves at the start of the school year and spent many weeks fine-tuning important details during practices. That allowed CHS athletes to present polished performances on the state floor.
“I feel the girls were extremely confident in their abilities to be top contenders at state,” Hogue said. “They cleaned their routines until they were confident that they could give their best performance. They all know that at the end of the day that’s what is most important – being confident in knowing they did their best no matter the outcome!
“We can never go into a competition knowing what the judges will like. So the only way to be confident is to just do your very best and know you gave your full effort.”
Hogue said the coronavirus pandemic created a unique set of obstacles for all Nebraska dance teams this season. Nebraska Coaches Association officials had to lengthen this year’s event to four days to follow state safety protocols. Many teams wore masks during performances at their schools, and quarantines kept nearly every squad from having a traditional number of workouts.
“Oh my goodness, did we have some challenges this year!” Hogue said. “We are not unique in that. I think all teams faced challenges this year. I truly think it’s a miracle that any dance team could be properly prepared to compete at state this year.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to have a single performance this season with our entire team. That was really hard on the girls because with dance your formations determine your counts and the choreography you’ll be doing. We were constantly switching things up the morning of or the hour before halftime just to have a good quality performance.
“COVID-19 and quarantining took a lot of practice time away from a lot of girls, and then we also had some sports injuries that took some girls out for part or even all of the season. And then once we had most everyone healthy, all the snow just kept coming! It was two weeks before state and we missed an entire week of practice due to that.
“But I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for pushing through everything and keeping their eye on the prize!”
Conestoga earned the program’s fifth state championship in the past four years. The Cougars claimed first place in both the Class C-1 Hip Hop and Pom contests in 2018, and CHS pocketed a state title in the Class C-1 Pom Division in 2019. Conestoga won the Class C-1 Hip Hop championship in 2020 and repeated the feat in 2021.
Class C-1 Hip Hop Division Results
Conestoga 80.10, Louisville 76.58, Sidney 76.00, Omaha Roncalli 74.83, Battle Creek 74.38, Wayne 74.38, Arlington 72.85, Adams Central 72.30, Cozad 69.80, Logan View 69.63, Oakland-Craig 68.80, St. Paul 68.40
Class C-1 Pom Division Results
Grand Island Central Catholic 86.50, Kearney Catholic 83.90, Conestoga 80.65, Wahoo 78.93, Adams Central 78.20, Omaha Roncalli 76.25, Bishop Neumann 73.08, Battle Creek 71.58, Columbus Scotus 71.45, Ord 71.03, Milford 70.65, North Bend Central 70.20, Boone Central 70.03, Ogallala 69.73, Fairbury 69.55