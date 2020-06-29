Cougars collect science awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONESTOGA – Eight Conestoga High School students produced a winning formula in their science classrooms this year with their work ethic and determination.

CHS teacher Greg Huskey announced winners of science awards for the 2019-20 school year. Seven seniors and one junior captured recognition for their work in multiple science classes. Huskey said he was pleased with the amount of students who earned the accolades.

“Each year seniors are given awards for excellence, taking more than the minimum science classes and outstanding efforts in class and in the lab,” Huskey said. “This year marked an unusually high number of awards for an outstanding group of senior science students.”

Mattie Haizlip, Cassidy Hartig, Bella Hogue, Ellie Sachs, Halley Shade and Shay Uhe each earned a trophy for their scientific work during a four-year period. Classmate Haley Miracle earned a one-year award for her efforts.

All seven seniors have captured academic distinction in many disciplines during their high school careers. They have been on the Conestoga Honor Roll and have participated in an array of extracurricular activities.