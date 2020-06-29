Cougars collect science awards

CONESTOGA – Eight Conestoga High School students produced a winning formula in their science classrooms this year with their work ethic and determination.
CHS teacher Greg Huskey announced winners of science awards for the 2019-20 school year. Seven seniors and one junior captured recognition for their work in multiple science classes. Huskey said he was pleased with the amount of students who earned the accolades.
“Each year seniors are given awards for excellence, taking more than the minimum science classes and outstanding efforts in class and in the lab,” Huskey said. “This year marked an unusually high number of awards for an outstanding group of senior science students.”
Mattie Haizlip, Cassidy Hartig, Bella Hogue, Ellie Sachs, Halley Shade and Shay Uhe each earned a trophy for their scientific work during a four-year period. Classmate Haley Miracle earned a one-year award for her efforts.
All seven seniors have captured academic distinction in many disciplines during their high school careers. They have been on the Conestoga Honor Roll and have participated in an array of extracurricular activities.
Huskey said CHS junior Dawson Hardesty earned the American Chemical Society Award this year. The ACS presents a certificate and medallion to the most outstanding chemistry student in local schools during the academic year. Huskey said Hardesty received the honor for his efforts in class.
Hardesty has been a multi-year member of the Conestoga Honor Roll and is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. He has also taken part in many extracurricular activities at CHS.
“Congratulations to all of these outstanding science students at Conestoga High School!” Huskey said.
