Cougars collect state journalism honors

“Going into the in-person state contest, we knew that we were going to be one of the top teams based on our number of qualifiers,” Trampe said. “It was very unlikely that anyone was going to beat Yutan and their great program this year, but we knew if we had outstanding results we could finish in the top three.

“Our journalists really stepped up and performed well at the in-person contest to push us into that third-place spot. Finishing in the top three is an awesome accomplishment, but the best part of it is that our kids are already looking ahead to next year and working hard to bring home a state championship.”

Priefert highlighted Conestoga’s state experience with three gold medals. She earned state titles in the photo/artistic illustration, broadcast sports story and broadcast feature story categories. She said she was both humbled and happy when she learned about her three honors.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting to win three state titles, so when awards were announced I was really surprised,” Priefert said.